Geri Horner Wants to Ditch Girl Power and Fans Are Divided Over What She Said Instead

Geri Horner, known to millions as Ginger Spice, has sparked fresh debate over the iconic Spice Girls slogan that defined a generation. Speaking at the launch of her latest children’s book last month, the 52-year-old reflected on whether Girl Power still holds up — and floated the idea that it might be time for an update.

In front of an audience of young readers, Geri explained how the slogan, which once shook up the music world in the ‘90s, could be evolved to be more inclusive in today’s world. “Girl Power was a sweet word for feminism,” she said. “But if you look in the dictionary and see what feminism means, it means the equalisation between the sexes”, reported the Daily Mail.

Her point was clear — while the original message still holds power, the term itself might need a bit of a refresh. “Therefore, to me, it’s irrelevant what your gender is, I want everyone to feel their power, so let’s evolve that word from ‘Girl Power’ to ‘Inner Power, ‘” she added.

The idea of replacing Girl Power with Inner Power has caught people’s attention. Some long-time fans are feeling a bit nostalgic about the slogan that once blared out of radios and across t-shirts in bold block letters, while others are welcoming the suggestion as a sign of progress.

It’s an ironic full-circle moment for Geri, who came up with the name Spice Girls back in the day with the express purpose of, in her words, giving “feminism a kick up the a***.” Her unapologetic attitude was a massive part of the group’s success and global appeal, and Girl Power became more than a catchphrase; it was a cultural movement.

Now, as the Spice Girls eye up a major return, it makes sense that Geri’s thinking about what the band stands for today. Rumours of a world tour have been swirling, with Geri, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C said to be secretly working behind the scenes to celebrate the group’s 30th anniversary. Sadly, Victoria Beckham won’t be joining them this time around, but that’s not stopping the rest of the group from getting fans buzzing about what’s coming.

With talk of a tour and fresh energy from the group, Geri’s call for a more inclusive slogan could be part of a wider plan to reintroduce the Spice Girls to a new generation, while still honouring the millions who grew up singing their hearts out to Wannabe. Whether Inner Power catches on the same way Girl Power did remains to be seen, but one thing’s clear — Geri’s not done shaking things up.