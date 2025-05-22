Selena Gomez Just Backed Hailey Bieber and Fans Can’t Believe What She Posted

Selena Gomez seemed to throw her support behind Hailey Bieber this week in a way that left fans doing a double-take. After years of headlines about their so-called feud, Selena’s latest move was something no one saw coming.

It all started after Justin Bieber shared a post celebrating his wife Hailey’s latest milestone — landing a Vogue cover. But instead of praise, Justin’s caption rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. In his post, dated 20 May, he wrote: “I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Baby, u already know, but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover, cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken”, reported E! Online.

Rather than focusing on Hailey’s achievement, fans felt the comment came off a bit backhanded, as if he was minimising her success. The backlash was immediate, with followers questioning why he’d bring up such a negative remark in a moment that should’ve been all about celebrating her. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Selena posted something that got everyone talking.

She shared a quote by author Abbie Wiggins to her Instagram Stories: “You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters. You are worth so much more than you know.” It was simple, uplifting, and came at a time when Hailey was under the microscope.

But Selena didn’t stop there. Underneath the quote, she added a short message of her own: “You know who you are and I’m cheering you on.”

Fans were quick to connect the dots. Given the timing, just hours after Justin’s post and the backlash that followed, the message felt like a quiet but clear show of support for Hailey. It didn’t name names, but it didn’t have to.

The post wasn’t Selena’s only nod in Hailey’s direction this week either. She also liked one of Hailey’s recent posts on Instagram promoting Rhode’s new launch in Sephora. That subtle click of the like button spoke volumes, and fans noticed it straight away.

It’s not the first time Selena has tried to calm things between the fandoms. She’s spoken out in the past about online hate and called for kindness, especially when it came to the endless comparisons between her and Hailey. But this time, it felt more personal, not just a general call for peace, but a quiet backing of Hailey as an individual.

The Calm Down singer’s moves have effectively shut down fresh rumors of any drama between them, and they’ve left fans feeling like maybe, just maybe, this whole “rivalry” was never really what it seemed.