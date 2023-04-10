King Charles Angers Some With His Decision About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Titles

A new book that focused on the problematic relationship in the British royal family caused a stop in the week’s hype around King Charles III’s coronation.

In his recently released book, Royal, author Robert Jobson revealed some shocking information about the royal family, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth II.

A few hours before Prince Harry and Markle resigned from their royal responsibilities and permanently left London, the royal specialist conducted a thorough investigation into the turbulent events.

It was revealed in many book excerpts that were made public by The Daily Mail that prominent members of the Royal Family and government officials were taken aback and perplexed by Prince Harry’s choice.

Many believed Prince Harry had abandoned the monarchy and considered it the worst betrayal. People incensed by Prince Harry’s shocking choice had protracted debates about dethroning him.

Officials made fun of Prince Harry during the title argument by claiming that his last name should now be associated with the new town he now calls home, Montecito.

The shocking book stated that there were “high-level discussions of depriving Harry of his Duke of Sussex title, and senior advisors joked that he was a “hostage” of his wife, Meghan.”

“Some blame Meghan Markle for the backlash, ignoring the reality that Harry seems to be the driving force behind all that transpired,” the blogger said.

Officials formerly made fun of Harry and claimed he had Stockholm syndrome and was Meghan’s captive, but they now mostly just believe he has abandoned all he has ever known and want to demote him to Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor of Montecito, California.

King Charles, however, took the unexpected choice that he loved Prince Harry too much to deprive him of his dukedom, despite the harm and suffering Prince Harry had inflicted.

Several people are angry by King Charles’s choice because they believe Prince Harry and Markle went too far with their admissions on Netflix and Spare, and they have requested that their titles be taken off.

The renowned novelist was informed by a top royal adviser that King Charles “is known to be against removing Harry’s royal title and his enduring love for his son.”

Speaking with Jobson about the discord between Prince Harry and the Royal Family, a top assistant expressed his pain at not being able to see or interact meaningfully with his biracial grandkids Archie and Lilibet.