‘I have my highest numbers that I’ve ever had’: Trump’s Confidence, Third-Term Hopes, and Harsh Poll Numbers

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that he wishes he could run for a third term, lamenting that the Constitution prevents him from doing so. “The sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I’ve ever had,” he said.

But a new poll suggests otherwise. According to a survey from The Economist and YouGov, Trump’s approval rating is sitting at just 39 percent, with 58 percent of Americans disapproving of his job performance. That gives him a net approval rating of -19 percent, one of the lowest of his second term and worse than nearly all polls from his first stint in office.

As usual, opinions are split along party lines. Ninety-seven percent of Democrats say they disapprove of Trump, while 86 percent of Republicans say they support him. But the breakdown by age and gender tells a more complicated story. Only 20 percent of people under 30 say they approve of his presidency, compared to 47 percent of those aged 30 to 44, 49 percent of those between 45 and 64, and 43 percent of voters over 65.

Trump Says He’d Run Again If He Could as Approval Hits New Low (Source: AAP, Press Association / ABACA/Jim Lo Scalzo)

There’s also a noticeable gender gap. Forty-six percent of men approve of Trump’s time in office, while just 32 percent of women do. Among ethnic groups, the numbers drop even lower: only 11 percent of Black Americans and 29 percent of Hispanic Americans say they approve of how he’s handled the job.

Trump’s performance on key issues isn’t winning over many voters either. The poll shows he has negative approval across nearly every major category, including -10 for immigration, -17 for abortion, -19 for education, -22 for jobs and the economy, and -31 for inflation and grocery prices. Inflation remains one of the top concerns for voters, especially after the price hikes that defined the last election season.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The survey also shows little enthusiasm for some of his more controversial actions. Only 25 percent of Americans support his decision to demolish the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom. Just 16 percent approved of his move to commute former Congressman George Santos’ prison sentence. An even smaller share, 8 percent, supported the idea of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, and a mere 4 percent said the same for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Trump Declares Record Support While New Poll Tells a Different Story (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Another finding that raised eyebrows: 63 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump’s demand for a $230 million payout from the Justice Department as compensation for its investigations into him. About 8 percent said they participated in a recent “No Kings” rally protesting his leadership.

Trump left office in January 2021 with his lowest approval numbers on record. Polls at the time from CNN, Gallup, and Pew Research all put him in the low 30s, following the Capitol riot and his second impeachment.

Despite a political comeback that put him back in the White House, his approval has continued to slide. Earlier this month, Reuters and Ipsos found his rating at 40 percent, while most major networks show similar or worse results.

The latest data paints a grim picture for Trump’s popularity as he continues to insist he’s more beloved than ever.