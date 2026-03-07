Pam Bondi Faces Pressure from Republicans Over Epstein Case and Could Be Next to Go

After Republican lawmakers orchestrated brutal questioning that led to the firing of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem by Donald Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi now faces similar congressional pressure and could suffer a similar fate, reports Politico.

Bondi is facing intense scrutiny over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. As many as 20 Republicans may be prepared to move against the nation’s top prosecutor for deliberately slowing the release of materials. On Wednesday, five Republicans joined Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to subpoena her testimony.

Noem’s back-to-back disastrous congressional hearings this past week exposed the depth of Republican distrust in her leadership and demonstrated Trump’s susceptibility to GOP sentiment. For Bondi, the implications are ominous.

President Trump fires Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

When asked whether Bondi still commands support among House Republicans, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), who voted to subpoena her, was blunt: “I don’t know.”

GOP anger has centered on Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case. For months, her approach has infuriated the MAGA base, which has long demanded the federal government release case materials and hold powerful figures accountable for crimes.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), who introduced the motion to subpoena Bondi, made her position unmistakable: “I’m not impressed with Bondi on the Epstein files, and I’ll make that abundantly clear when I depose her whenever that day comes. She’s lost a lot of support among the base [and] up here as well.”

Republican leaders now worry that Bondi’s scheduled testimony could trigger additional backlash. One senior Republican, speaking anonymously, characterized her judgment as “not good on Epstein,” adding: “It certainly hasn’t helped us.”