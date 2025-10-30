Florida Women Attack Married Couple Outside 7-Eleven with Tequila Bottle in Road Rage Incident

Two Florida women are facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a married couple with a tequila bottle and attempting to break into their vehicle during a violent road rage incident just north of Miami. According to arrest records from Miami-Dade County, 26-year-old Kim Aime has been charged with burglary with assault or battery, two counts of battery, resisting an officer without violence, and several drug-related offenses.

Her alleged accomplice, 25-year-old Marlene Edward, faces charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, burglary with assault or battery, and drug possession. The confrontation took place shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday along Northeast 167th Street near Northeast 2nd Avenue.

According to arrest affidavits obtained by Law & Crime, a married couple was driving westbound when they noticed a vehicle being driven recklessly and nearly colliding with theirs. When both vehicles stopped at an intersection, police said Aime’s car, with Edward in the passenger seat, parked in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic. Moments later, the situation escalated.

Aime reportedly exited her vehicle and approached the couple’s car, reaching through a partially open window on the driver’s side in an attempt to force her way inside. The wife, who was sitting in the passenger seat, later showed police video evidence of the encounter.

As she tried to break in, Aime allegedly struck the husband multiple times while he sat in the driver’s seat. The women then turned their aggression toward the wife. Investigators said Aime repeatedly punched her, while Edward struck her with an empty Patron tequila bottle as she fell to the ground.

When the husband got out of the car to defend his wife, the woman allegedly attacked him as well. Aime punched him “multiple times in the face,” and Edward hit him in the head with the tequila bottle, according to the affidavit.

The suspects fled to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where witnesses said Aime raised both middle fingers toward the victims before officers arrived. Police noted visible injuries on both victims. The wife had a cut lip, a swollen scalp, and bleeding gums, while the husband suffered a hand laceration, a head injury, and multiple bruises.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle uncovered two debit cards belonging to other people, over 34 grams of cannabis, and about 3 grams of suspected cocaine. Both women were arrested and taken to Miami-Dade County Corrections, where they are being held without bond. The investigation into the altercation remains ongoing.