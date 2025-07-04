Virginia Giuffre’s Final Diary Reveals Years of Abuse Before Her Death

Virginia Giuffre, known worldwide for her brave stand against Jeffrey Epstein, left behind something deeply personal before her death—a diary filled with heartbreak. The entries, revealed months after she died by suicide in her Australian home, offer a window into her painful final chapter. They describe years of alleged emotional and physical abuse by her estranged husband, Robert, even as she fought for other survivors of sex trafficking.

In one entry, Giuffre wrote, “The stronger I became, the scarier he became.” She explained that her advocacy work seemed to trigger Robert’s jealousy. “Instead of praising his wife’s accomplishments, he began to be jealous, trying to make me stop advocating for victims of trafficking.”

According to diary excerpts reported by The Times, Robert’s alleged behavior became increasingly controlling. Giuffre wrote that he told her his friends wanted to sleep with her and even banned her from going downstairs when male guests were in the house. “I became a prisoner,” she wrote.

Giuffre’s supporters say the abuse wasn’t new. Her brother, Sky, and sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, shared that she had suffered for a decade. The physical and emotional torment wasn’t just something she wrote about—it was something she lived with. Months before her death, she went public with her story in People Magazine, saying, “I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, who abused and trafficked me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently.”

Photo by Virginia Giuffre / Instagram

She added, “After my husband’s latest physical assault, I can no longer stay silent. Again, I thank everyone for their support. I have faith that justice will prevail.”

Her death also came at a time when she was reportedly “extremely distressed” over a legal battle involving a payout from Prince Andrew. A source told The Mirror, “She felt like everything she had fought so hard for was going or gone.”

Another Epstein survivor, Annie Farmer, said Giuffre had been under “enormous pressure” from the many legal cases she was involved in, including the high-profile suit against Prince Andrew.

Despite the grief and controversy surrounding her passing, Giuffre’s lawyer, Karrie Louden, was stunned by the suicide reports. “When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘Are you joking?’ Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering.” Louden said Virginia had talked about plans, including home renovations, and showed no suicidal signs.

One of Giuffre’s last diary notes, written for her children, read: “Every day that I don’t see your faces has a little less light. The world is dimmer without you in it.”

Her final wishes were honored in a private cremation service in Perth. As her family continues to mourn, they also remember the fearless woman who never backed down from fighting for justice. “She was never afraid of any of those people,” her brother said.