“Affordability Is a Problem”: Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges Trump’s Take on the Economy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) didn’t pull any punches Thursday during a primetime interview on CNN. She leveled a harsh critique of her own party and even challenged Donald Trump on key economic issues.

When asked about who’s responsible for the government shutdown, Greene didn’t hesitate. She acknowledged that Republicans are taking a lot of heat because the GOP controls both chambers of Congress. Then she went a step further. “I put blame on both Republicans and Democrats for basically, Kaitlan, um, I can’t say it on CNN, but it’s basically a you-know-what measuring contest between the men and leadership, and I think the country is sick and tired of it,” she said.

Host Kaitlan Collins laughed — a little uncomfortably — and followed up by asking Greene to name the “weak” Republican men she was talking about. She refused. But she didn’t shy away from calling out fellow GOP lawmakers for only supporting Trump when it seemed politically safe. “They ran out and bought their first MAGA hat,” she said.

She called House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) “a nice man,” yet criticized his decision to keep Congress idle while Americans suffer through the shutdown.

Then came the moment with Trump’s economic claims. When asked whether she agrees with Trump that grocery prices are going down, Greene responded bluntly: “No. I go to the grocery store myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high. My electricity bills are higher here in Washington, D.C. at my apartment and they’re also higher at my house in Rome, Georgia, higher than they were a year ago. So affordability is a problem.”

That’s a significant departure from standard party talking points. In recent weeks, Greene has surprised many by siding with Democrats on healthcare tweaks and other issues, prompting speculation that she may eye a 2028 presidential run — which she denies.

In her CNN interview, she made clear she is frustrated with both sides. Her comments echo her earlier remarks that the Republican Party “has lost touch with its base.”

She also brushed aside criticism from Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez (D-NY), who claimed Greene is on a “revenge tour” after Trump allegedly blocked her Senate ambitions. Greene denied any such agenda, insisting she remains loyal to her district and driven by constituent concerns.

What makes this moment stand out is how far it strays from her usual hard-right alignments. Here is a congresswoman who built her brand on unwavering Trump support suddenly criticizing his messaging and calling out fellow Republicans for playing politics while ordinary Americans mourn rising costs.

Whether this is strategy or genuine frustration, Greene has made it clear she’s not playing by the usual playbook anymore—and she wants voters to know it.