“It Was Very Messy” Princess Kate Shares How Her Kids Help Out in the Kitchen

Princess Kate is getting plenty of help at home, at least when it comes to cooking. During her recent visit to Long Meadow Cider in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales shared that her three children love joining her for kitchen projects, even if things get a little chaotic.

While watching apples being juiced at the family-run farm, Kate smiled as she revealed that Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, have all helped her make cider at home. “We tried this at home with a hand press,” she told the group. “It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy,” she added, laughing, Hello! magazine reported.

Kate and Prince William spent the day learning about cider-making, baking bread, and chatting with the local family who runs the farm. Known for her down-to-earth parenting style and love of baking, Kate looked relaxed and cheerful as she shared glimpses of family life.

The princess has long talked about how much she enjoys cooking with her kids. In past interviews, she’s admitted to staying up until midnight to bake their birthday cakes from scratch each year, calling it one of her favorite family traditions.

William, meanwhile, showed he’s more than happy to lend a hand — even if his baking skills aren’t quite up to royal standards. During the visit, the couple joined the team at Bramley Barn to knead and shape dough. William couldn’t help poking fun at his own attempt when he noticed his dough wasn’t exactly round. “If you look at it this way, it looks like a circle,” he joked, which got a big laugh from Kate and everyone watching.

The visit was part of the couple’s ongoing effort to spotlight small family businesses and community sustainability projects across the UK. Between sampling fresh cider, chatting with farmers, and getting their hands dirty in the kitchen, the royals seemed in their element.

Kate, dressed casually and smiling throughout the day, appeared to genuinely enjoy every part of the visit — especially when talking about her children. Her offhand story about their messy kitchen experiment showed a relatable side of the future queen, who seems to take just as much pride in her role as a mom as she does in her royal duties.

It’s clear the Wales children are growing up with plenty of hands-on family time, whether they’re helping press apples or watching their parents roll dough. And judging by Kate’s laughter, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

As she told the crowd at Long Meadow Cider, cooking together might not always be neat, but it’s definitely fun — and full of memories.