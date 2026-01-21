“These people must be in JAIL, for a long time”: Trump repeats 2020 election claims and amplifies calls for prosecutions

President Donald Trump used social media on Tuesday to once again relitigate the 2020 election, repeating his long-standing false claims that the contest was “rigged” and calling for those he alleges were involved to be imprisoned.

Posting on his platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “These people must be in JAIL, for a long time,” followed by, “Totally RIGGED ELECTION!!!” The post revives a narrative he has continued to push for years, despite the absence of evidence supporting claims of widespread fraud and repeated court rulings rejecting them.

Read Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks with Donald Trump over Venezuela, warns of another costly foreign disaster

Alongside his comments, Trump shared a screenshot of a post originally published on X by a user known as “Taya,” a right-wing influencer with more than 148,000 followers. In her profile, Taya describes herself as “proud” to be a “white, straight, Christian ICE supporter.”

Nevada voter fraud:



42k people voted more than once

1.5k dead people voted

19k voted while living outside Nevada

8k used non-existent addresses

15k used commercial/vacant addresses

4k non-citizens voted



This is why we need the SAVE Act



Nuke the filibuster and pass the SAVE Act pic.twitter.com/mTBvL7h5zf Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — Taya (@travelingflying) January 18, 2026

Her post promoted several debunked claims about the 2020 election, including allegations that 42,000 people in Nevada voted more than once, that 1,500 deceased individuals cast ballots, and that 4,000 undocumented immigrants voted.

Those claims have been widely rejected by election officials and fact-checkers, including in Nevada, where state and local authorities previously confirmed there was no evidence of voter fraud on that scale. Multiple audits, recounts, and legal challenges across the country have failed to uncover evidence of systemic wrongdoing that could have altered the election’s outcome.

Read Also: ‘That’s not what we expected’: North Carolina voters express regret over Donald Trump’s failure to deliver on campaign promises

In addition to the fraud claims, the post Trump shared also called for the passage of the SAVE Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas. The bill would require all Americans to present proof of U.S. citizenship in order to vote. Supporters argue the measure would strengthen election security, while critics say it could create barriers for eligible voters who lack easy access to documents such as passports or birth certificates.

I’m proud to be everything they hate:



– White

– Straight

– Christian

– Traditional

– Conservative

– ICE supporter

– Hard-working

– Anti-woke

– Pro-veterans

– Pro-life

– Pro-family

– Believer in merit

– Gender realist

– Pro‑common sense

– Proud capitalist

-Patriotic

-Trump… pic.twitter.com/8aTv5g7IFD — Taya (@travelingflying) January 17, 2026

Trump’s decision to elevate the post underscores how he continues to rely on and amplify voices in online political spaces that promote election denial narratives. It also highlights how central the 2020 election remains to his messaging, even years later and after numerous legal defeats tied to those claims.

Political analysts note that Trump’s rhetoric continues to have real-world consequences, shaping public trust in elections and influencing debates over voting laws nationwide. His repeated calls for punishment against unnamed individuals also raise concerns among critics about the normalisation of extreme language in political discourse.

Despite Trump’s ongoing assertions, the 2020 election outcome has been certified by all 50 states, upheld by the courts, and confirmed by the Department of Justice, including during investigations conducted under his own administration.

READ NEXT