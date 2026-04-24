Scarlett Johansson to executive produce ‘The Nanny Diaries’ series at Netflix

Scarlett Johansson is set to executive produce a television adaptation of The Nanny Diaries, which is currently in Development at Netflix, according to Variety.

The project is based on the bestselling novel by Emma McLaughlin and Nicola Kraus, which offers a satirical look at life inside New York’s elite Upper East Side households through the eyes of a young nanny working for a wealthy socialite family.

Johansson, who previously starred in the 2007 film adaptation of The Nanny Diaries, is attached as an executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The series is being developed under Warner Bros. Television’s overall deal with Berlanti Productions.

Scarlett Johansson is producing a ‘The Nanny Diaries’ series in development at Netflix with Berlanti Productions (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Amy Chozick and Jenny Bicks are writing and executive producing the series and will also serve as showrunners. The story follows Annie, a struggling writer who takes a nanny job in Manhattan’s high society while secretly gathering material for a book exposing the lives of the ultra-wealthy. As she becomes increasingly immersed in the world she is documenting, her personal and professional lives begin to blur.

Berlanti and Johansson reportedly first discussed adapting the novel into a series while working together on the 2024 film Fly Me to the Moon. The project adds to Netflix’s growing slate of literary adaptations, which have become a major driver of the platform’s global viewership.

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The original novel has been translated into more than 20 languages and previously inspired the 2007 feature film starring Johansson, Laura Linney, Paul Giamatti and Chris Evans.

The Nanny Diaries series remains in early development at Netflix, with casting and production timelines yet to be announced.

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