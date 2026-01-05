‘That’s not what we expected’: North Carolina voters express regret over Donald Trump’s failure to deliver on campaign promises

A recent focus group suggests that swing voters in North Carolina who supported Donald Trump in the 2024 election are growing increasingly unhappy with his administration, driven largely by concerns over foreign policy, economic pressure, and doubts about leadership stability.

The group consisted of 14 North Carolina voters who backed Joe Biden in 2020 but switched their support to Trump in the most recent election. The discussion, highlighted by current affairs podcast host Gina Bonanno, included two Democrats, one Republican, and eleven registered independents.

When asked how they felt seeing Trump on television, most participants responded negatively. Feelings described included anxiety, frustration, disappointment, embarrassment, and unease. Only one person said they felt indifferent.

Support for Trump’s performance so far was limited. Just three participants said they approved of how he is doing, while eleven expressed disapproval.

(Gerard Albert III/ BPR News)

Economic worries dominated the conversation. Rising prices and the cost of living were common themes, with several participants saying they were struggling to afford essentials such as groceries and student loan payments. Others criticized what they viewed as inconsistent messaging and unmet promises related to government spending.

One small business owner said tariffs and retaliatory trade measures had increased manufacturing and shipping costs, forcing some companies in her industry to close. While she acknowledged these financial challenges, she said she still supported Trump overall and continued to back his tariff policies.

Foreign policy was another major source of frustration. Several participants said they were disappointed that Trump had not followed through on pledges to reduce U.S. involvement in overseas conflicts, citing continued spending abroad as a concern.

Questions about leadership stamina also emerged. Ten of the fourteen participants said they were worried after hearing reports or seeing footage suggesting Trump appeared to fall asleep during meetings. Some described the issue as hypocritical, noting that concerns about age and stamina had previously been directed sharply at President Biden.

The focus group also revealed limited familiarity with key administration figures. Only eight participants recognized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from a photo, and one person mistakenly identified him as Vice President J.D. Vance. None expressed approval of his performance, with most saying they lacked enough information to form an opinion.

Despite the dissatisfaction, opposition to Democratic alternatives remained strong. Asked how they would vote if the election were held again, only one participant said they would support Kamala Harris. One said they would abstain from voting, while the rest said they would still choose Trump in a direct matchup.

Bonanno noted that the findings highlight a challenge for Democrats: dissatisfaction with Trump does not automatically translate into support for Democratic candidates.

Overall, the focus group underscores a complex political reality in which growing criticism of leadership does not necessarily result in changed voting behavior, even among voters who describe themselves as increasingly uneasy with Trump’s presidency.

