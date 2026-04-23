Ella Langley faces scrutiny for alleged political ties amid chart success and Morgan Wallen duet

Ella Langley’s continued dominance on the Billboard charts has been accompanied by renewed online scrutiny over alleged political links.

The Alabama-born country artist is currently competing closely with Olivia Rodrigo on the Billboard Hot 100, with her track “Choosin’ Texas” maintaining a strong position following several weeks at No. 1.

The song has also led the Hot Country Songs chart for 21 weeks, while her album Dandelion debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 169,000 equivalent units.

Amid this commercial success, social media discussion has intensified around claims linking Langley to conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

The speculation began with a widely shared image appearing to show the singer alongside Kirk. However, online users later suggested that the image had been altered, identifying it as a morph or deepfake rather than an authentic photograph.

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Despite this, attention has shifted to Langley’s social media activity, with users noting that she followed Kirk on TikTok.

Ella Langley speaks at the Omni Nashville Hotel (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Langley is also releasing a duet with Morgan Wallen, adding to the attention surrounding her recent activity. The song titled “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” will be released on Friday.

Additionally, she is a scheduled performer for MAGA musician Kid Rock’s 2026 Rock the Country festival tour, running from May through September 2026.

While she has not publicly endorsed any political figure or organisation, the discovery has prompted debate among fans, particularly during a period of heightened visibility due to her chart performance.

At the same time, Langley’s competition with Rodrigo has drawn interest within the music industry. Rodrigo released her single “drop dead” on April 17, with expectations of a strong chart debut.

Langley, born Elizabeth Camille Langley in Alabama, previously gained attention through social media and later achieved mainstream recognition through chart success and award-winning collaborations.

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