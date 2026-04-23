Houston officer suspended after viral video brings on investigation into racist comments

A Houston police officer has been pulled from duty after a video showing her making offensive and racially charged comments spread across social media.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that Officer Ashley Gonzalez has been relieved of duty while an internal investigation is underway into the alleged racist remarks captured in the viral clip. The video reportedly targets Black people and quickly gained attention online. Click2Houston reported the development on Tuesday.

According to the video shared by Grizzy’s Hood News, Gonzalez is accused of making multiple racist remarks. In the clip, she allegedly says she “hates black people” and even threatens to arrest any “black person” if they were present at a call she was sent to.

The video shows Gonzalez sitting in the front seat of a car while speaking directly to the camera. She appears to be wearing a black spaghetti strap top as she continues her rant.

“The amount of times I will always and forever say that I f–king hate (censored). I f–king hate you all,” Gonzalez allegedly says in the clip.

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During the recording, Gonzalez also describes an encounter she claims happened while she was off duty. She said someone tried to steal her wallet from her purse and that she grabbed the person before calling them a racial slur.

“Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say [racial slur] out loud. Oh my God, I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps,” the woman said. “I felt like the world just stopped. It felt like peace.”

The officer, who joined the Houston Police Department in January 2024, also made comments in the video mocking slavery, racial discrimination, and stereotypes as she continued speaking.

At one point, Gonzalez even mentioned she was relieved that part of what she said earlier had not been recorded because of the language she had used.

Click2Houston reported that Gonzalez previously served in the US Marine Corps between 2019 and 2023. During her time in the military, she reached the rank of Corporal, E3. The Houston Police Officers’ Union quickly condemned the video after it began circulating online.

“The Houston Police Officers Union is extremely disturbed by a video circulating on social media regarding an officer making offensive, racist comments. In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers,” the union said in a statement.

For now, Gonzalez remains an employee of the Houston Police Department, though her future with the force is uncertain while the investigation continues.

According to KHOU, she has been ordered to turn in her badge and service weapon while the department reviews the case. Authorities are also conducting welfare checks at her home as part of the investigation.

Officials say the outcome of the inquiry will determine what happens next. Gonzalez could potentially return to duty if cleared. However, she could also face an indefinite suspension, which would effectively mean being fired with no chance of being rehired by the department, the outlet reported.