Marjorie Taylor Greene breaks with Trump over Venezuela invasion, warns administration is becoming “globalist.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly criticized Donald Trump on Monday over his decision to order a military invasion of Venezuela, warning that the move reflects a “globalist” approach she says voters explicitly rejected.

Speaking during an interview with Kaitlan Collins on CNN, Greene said she was troubled by the direction of the administration following the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

We can say thankfully that Maduro has been arrested, we can say we’re happy for the Venezuelan people, but we can also look to all the regime changes before in Iraq and Libya and Syria, and we said the same things for the people of those countries, but then we watched those countries fall into turmoil and civil war and we’ve watched the rise of ISIS and terrorism, and we watched U.S. troops remain in those countries for a very long time and many flag-draped coffins come home. That’s what many Americans don’t want to see happen, and tonight it is disturbing to see the latest news coming out of Venezuela where there is chaos and possibly some sort of civil war.

“It is concerning to see what’s happening and the direction that the Trump administration is moving in,” Greene said, signaling a clear break with the president she has frequently defended in the past. Her remarks came in response to Trump’s statement that he and his administration would now oversee Venezuela following Maduro’s capture. Greene pushed back forcefully, saying the focus of the White House should remain at home.

“I would like to see our elected president and vice president and their administration running America. I think that’s most important for the American people and our interest, and we have real problems here at home,” she said. Greene framed her criticism squarely within the “America First” ideology that has defined much of Trump’s political brand. She argued that US involvement in Venezuela contradicts that principle.

“From an America First standpoint, Kaitlan, Venezuela belongs to the Venezuelan people, and they should elect their own government leaders,” she said. “We have elected our government leaders, the Trump administration, and we have elected them to run America. Not to be globalist, not to run other countries, not to pursue regime change and foreign wars.”

Her comments stood out as one of the sharpest rebukes yet from a prominent Republican lawmaker aligned with Trump’s base. Greene suggested that foreign military interventions distract from domestic challenges faced by everyday Americans.

“We very much need our government and our government leaders to focus on the American people and the issues that we care about on Main Street, USA,” she concluded. The interview marked Greene’s final appearance as a sitting member of Congress.

Shortly afterward, she confirmed her resignation, saying she was stepping down in protest of Trump’s repeated public attacks against her. Her departure underscores growing tensions within Republican ranks as debates intensify over foreign policy, executive power, and the future direction of the party under Trump’s leadership.

