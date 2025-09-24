Kamala Harris Calls Biden’s 2024 Campaign a “Reckless” Move in New Book

Charlamagne tha God didn’t hold back when talking about President Joe Biden’s political legacy. On Tuesday’s episode of “The Breakfast Club,” the radio host said the release of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ new book “107 Days” sealed the deal.

“It’s over for the Biden legacy,” he said. “I always thought the Biden legacy was trash anyway. This definitely confirms it.” Harris’ memoir, which came out the same day, reflects on her short-lived 2024 presidential campaign and her role in Biden’s reelection bid. In it, she admits she regrets letting Biden move forward with his campaign. “

Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” she wrote. “The stakes were simply too high.” She added, “This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision”, reported the Hill.

Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, argued Harris’ perspective carries particular weight because of her proximity to the Bidens. “To me, nobody was closer to [the Bidens] than the vice president,” he said. “So it’s very damning what she says about Biden in the book, to me. I think the Biden legacy is trash.”

The radio host also pointed to other books and reports that cast Biden in a negative light. He mentioned CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson’s book “Original Sin,” which describes Biden’s aides working to hide his physical and cognitive struggles. He also referenced a yet-to-be-published account from former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, which he said could further damage Biden’s reputation by describing a “broken White House.”

Despite his harsh words for Biden, Charlamagne praised Harris for what he saw as honesty in her memoir. “She does hold herself accountable in the book,” he said. “I think people are acting like she’s just out here saying all types of stuff about the Bidens. But no, she holds herself accountable as well.”

He added that he read the book “cover to cover” and called it a “fantastic read.” Harris does not shy away from her own mistakes, including her loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Charlamagne said that acknowledgment made her criticism of Biden even more credible.

For Charlamagne, the combination of Harris’ revelations and other reporting paints a picture of a presidency that failed to live up to expectations and left a damaged legacy. While Biden’s allies may push back, the growing number of insider accounts has fueled a narrative that will be difficult to reverse.