Epstein Survivors Urge Speaker Johnson to Seat Grijalva and Allow Vote to Release Epstein Files

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s abuse are urging House Speaker Mike Johnson to immediately seat Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, saying the ongoing delay undermines democracy and blocks efforts to release the Epstein files.

In a statement released Thursday, the survivors accused House leadership of using procedural tactics to prevent Grijalva from joining a discharge petition that would force a vote to unseal documents related to Epstein and Maxwell.

“Grijalva was duly elected and certified to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives,” the statement said. “Her constituents have spoken, and their voice deserves representation without further delay. The continued refusal to seat her is an unacceptable breach of democratic norms and a disservice to the American people.”

House Members Introduce Epstein Files Transparency Act (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The group said the delay appears to be a deliberate attempt to stop a vote that would release the Epstein files to the public. “Any attempt to obstruct a vote on this matter by manipulating House procedure or denying elected members their seats is a direct affront to that right and adds insult to our trauma,” the survivors wrote. “Our trauma is not a pawn in your political games.”

Grijalva, who has been certified to serve, has not yet been sworn in, leaving her district without representation. Survivors said every day of delay is “another day survivors are denied justice and the American people are denied the truth.”

Epstein survivors plead for transparency and demand an end to political obstruction.

(Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The statement urged Speaker Johnson to “uphold the integrity of democratic institutions” and to “stop using procedural tactics to protect the powerful.”

Signatories:

Danielle Bensky

Liz Stein

Hayley Robson

Jena-Lisa Jones

Jess Michaels

Lara Blume McGee

Marina Lacerda

Wendy Pesante

Marijke Charntoui

Rachel Bradley

Lucie Benavidez

Annie Farmer

Rachel Bernard

Lisa Phillips

A.F.R. (initials)

A.W. (initials)

S.R. (initials)

Sky and Amanda Roberts,

Danny and Lanette Wilson (family of Virginia Giuffre)

“The American public has a right to transparency and accountability,” the group concluded. “Every day you stall is another day survivors are denied justice and the American people are denied the truth.”