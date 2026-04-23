DHS Counterterrorism Official Placed on Leave After Allegations of Secret ‘Sugar Daddy’ Payments

A rising official at the Department of Homeland Security has been placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced that she accepted tens of thousands of dollars in gifts and expenses from a man who described their relationship as financially transactional.

Julia Varvaro, 29, had been serving as a deputy assistant secretary focused on counterterrorism issues before the department removed her from the role pending an investigation. Officials confirmed she is no longer performing her duties while the matter is reviewed.

According to reporting by the Daily Mail and statements later confirmed to The Independent, a complaint filed with the DHS inspector general accuses Varvaro of maintaining relationships that could present potential security risks.

The complaint was submitted by a man identified only as “Robert B.” He claims he met Varvaro through the dating app Hinge and later spent between $30,000 and $40,000 during a three-month relationship.

In his filing, Robert said the money went toward luxury purchases and travel, including vacations, designer handbags, and Cartier jewelry. He argued that the nature of the relationship raised concerns about financial pressure and vulnerability.

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Another Trump Team Embarrassment



🇺🇸 DHS Counterterrorism Official Julia Varvaro Under Investigation Over 'Sugar Daddy' Complaint



Varvaro, 29, Trump's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, is facing a formal DHS Inspector General complaint after a man claims he spent… pic.twitter.com/HGRifjYE27 — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 22, 2026

“I did not want a sugar-daddy or prostitution-type relationship,” he wrote in the complaint, according to reports. “After spending $30,000–$40,000 on trips, jewelry, and shopping, I became concerned.”

The complaint also alleges that Varvaro had created a profile on the website Seeking.com — a platform known for connecting wealthy individuals with partners who expect financial support. The profile reportedly promoted “seductive sophistication.”

Varvaro strongly denied that claim.

Speaking to reporters, she said she never had an account on the site and described the relationship as a normal romantic partnership.

“I didn’t know it was bad to go on vacation with your boyfriend,” she told the outlet. “We were together in an exclusive relationship. We traveled together, and I don’t understand why that’s being portrayed as something else.”

Rapid Rise Before Controversy

Varvaro’s appointment to the senior DHS position came in May 2025, shortly after she completed a degree in homeland security at St. John’s University in New York.

Her rapid advancement drew attention in Washington policy circles. She had also appeared at several political events and was photographed with former President Donald Trump during public gatherings.

While none of those connections are directly tied to the current investigation, the controversy has intensified scrutiny over how national security officials are vetted before assuming sensitive roles.

Security Concerns Raised

Former intelligence officials say allegations involving undisclosed financial relationships can raise red flags when national security clearances are involved.

Marc Polymeropoulos, a former officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, said such situations are taken seriously within the intelligence and security community.

“Allegations involving unreported income or financial dependence are always concerning when someone holds a sensitive national security position,” he said. “Those issues have to be fully examined.”

Investigators are expected to determine whether any financial arrangements were improperly disclosed during the government’s security clearance process.

For now, Varvaro remains on leave while the inspector general’s office reviews the claims. The department has not announced a timeline for the investigation or whether additional disciplinary actions could follow.