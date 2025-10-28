Obama’s 2011 Roast of Trump Hits Different Now That He’s Planning a $300 Million Ballroom

Back in 2011, when Barack Obama roasted Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, few could’ve guessed how spot-on his jokes would turn out to be. More than a decade later, Trump is reportedly overseeing plans to demolish the East Wing of the White House to build a $300 million ballroom — a move that eerily echoes Obama’s old punchline about the former reality TV star turning the place into a gold-plated “Trump” property.

At that 2011 dinner, Obama — then 49 — used his speech to poke fun at Trump, who had been fueling the false “birther” conspiracy theory that claimed Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. The president had recently released his birth certificate to silence the rumors, and he was ready to hit back with humor.

“He can finally get back to focusing on the issues that matter, like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?” Obama quipped to a roaring crowd.

Then, with his signature cool grin, Obama added, “Say what you will about Mr. Trump, he certainly would bring some change to the White House.” On the screen behind him flashed a photoshopped image of what Obama joked would be “Trump’s White House.”

The picture showed the famous building dwarfed by a towering skyscraper with “TRUMP” written in bold letters and “The White House” below it in flashy purple font. It looked more like a Vegas hotel and casino than the nation’s most historic residence. Two women in bikini tops lounged in the fountain, champagne glasses in hand, while the building shimmered with gold columns and a massive chandelier — straight out of Mar-a-Lago.

Now, that joke doesn’t seem so far-fetched. According to People, Trump has been transforming the White House to match his signature Mar-a-Lago style ever since returning to office in January. The Rose Garden lawn has reportedly been paved over to create a dining patio. Inside, photos of Trump himself have replaced others — including where Obama’s portrait once hung. New marble floors, ornate chandeliers, gold decals, and curtains have been added throughout the West Wing and Oval Office.

Sources told People the goal is simple: make the White House feel more like Mar-a-Lago. “Anytime Melania and Donald can make the White House feel more like Mar-a-Lago, they will,” one club member said. “They love Mar-a-Lago. Not only is it their home, but Donald personally created much of the current decor and takes pride in living there and showing it to other people.”

“We All Knew He’d Do It” Obama’s Old Trump Joke Is Playing Out at the White House (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The latest and most controversial project is a 90,000-square-foot ballroom Trump reportedly plans to name after himself. The massive structure, which replaces the East Wing, will be almost twice the size of the main White House residence.

Though Trump originally claimed the East Wing would be expanded, not destroyed, the administration quietly changed course. On October 20, excavators began demolishing the Roosevelt-era building without any public announcement.

For anyone who remembers Obama’s joke about Trump “bringing change” to the White House — and slapping his name on it — the irony now feels almost cinematic. What started as a punchline at a Washington dinner has, 14 years later, turned into a billion-dollar renovation plan fit for the Trump brand.