‘There Must Be Only One Rulebook’: Trump Announces National AI Policy Shift, Sparking MAGA Backlash

President Donald Trump unveiled a sweeping new stance on artificial intelligence Monday, declaring that the U.S. must operate under a single national framework for AI regulation. The announcement marks a major policy shift as the administration pushes to keep America at the forefront of global AI development — a move that has angered some of Trump’s most loyal supporters.

“There must be only one Rulebook if we are going to continue to lead in AI. We are beating ALL COUNTRIES at this point in the race, but that won’t last long if we are going to have 50 States, many of them bad actors, involved in RULES and the APPROVAL PROCESS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“THERE CAN BE NO DOUBT ABOUT THIS! AI WILL BE DESTROYED IN ITS INFANCY! I will be doing a ONE RULE Executive Order this week. You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something. THAT WILL NEVER WORK!”

Trump has made AI a central pillar of his second-term agenda, bringing Silicon Valley leaders into high-ranking roles and carving out tariff exceptions for AI companies as part of a broader push to make the U.S. the world’s dominant AI power. But the president’s call for federal control over AI regulation is at odds with many in the MAGA movement.

Some of Trump’s staunchest allies, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, have raised alarms about the influence of tech executives in the administration. Bannon recently warned that the “tech bros” advising Trump were unreliable and would “be the first to jump ship” if Republicans lose control of Congress.

Meanwhile, states have been rapidly advancing their own AI legislation. Colorado, California, and New York have passed or proposed robust rules addressing issues like algorithmic discrimination, data privacy, and consumer protection. Industry leaders say the growing patchwork of state laws makes compliance extremely difficult for businesses developing or deploying AI systems.

Trump’s new proposal appears designed to override that fragmentation. He argues that requiring companies to navigate dozens of state-level approval systems would stunt innovation and slow the nation’s momentum in the global AI race.

The administration has already taken steps to dismantle regulatory hurdles for AI companies. During Trump’s first week back in office, he signed an executive order cutting significant federal red tape in the sector. Monday’s announcement signals a more aggressive next phase one that centralizes oversight in Washington and sidelines state governments.

The upcoming “One Rule” executive order is expected within days, though details remain unclear. What is clear is that Trump’s bid to unify AI policy under federal authority has opened a new point of tension between the White House and many of his MAGA allies, even as the tech industry prepares for a dramatic shift in how AI is governed in the United States.

