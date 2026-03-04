GOP Senator Confronts Kristi Noem Over $220M DHS Ad Campaign in Senate Hearing

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faced intense questioning during a Senate hearing Tuesday, including rare criticism from a member of her own party over a costly advertising campaign linked to her department. The exchange came as lawmakers examined the Department of Homeland Security’s policies and leadership following several recent controversies.

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, pressed Noem about more than $200 million spent on television advertisements produced by DHS. The campaign, which prominently featured the secretary, drew concern from Kennedy, who suggested the expense could create political problems for President Donald Trump.

“Well, they were effective in your name recognition,” Kennedy told Noem. “To me, it puts the president in a terribly awkward spot.” The hearing marked Noem’s first appearance before Congress since the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens during protests in Minneapolis earlier this year.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti intensified scrutiny of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement strategy and sparked calls for accountability from both parties. Lawmakers questioned Noem on a range of issues, including immigration enforcement operations and the conduct of federal agents. Democrats focused heavily on the Minneapolis shootings and the department’s broader deportation efforts, while some Republicans raised concerns about spending and oversight within DHS.

The advertising campaign became one of the most contentious topics during the hearing. Kennedy pointed to roughly $220 million in DHS spending on television ads designed to warn migrants about immigration enforcement and deportation policies. He suggested the price tag could attract criticism from fiscal conservatives, including Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, as the administration continues to emphasise cutting government waste.

Noem defended the campaign, saying it was part of a broader effort to communicate the administration’s immigration message and discourage people from entering the country illegally. She told lawmakers the advertisements were meant to inform audiences both inside and outside the United States about enforcement policies and deportation risks.

KENNEDY: How do square your concern with waste with the fact you spent $220 million running TV ads that feature you prominently?



NOEM: The president tasked me with getting the message out to the country and other countries where we were seeing the invasion come from



KENNEDY:… pic.twitter.com/73mp3PpglW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

Tuesday’s testimony also took place during a partial DHS shutdown after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on funding for the department. The funding dispute has added pressure to congressional oversight of the agency that oversees immigration enforcement, border security, and several other key federal programs.

Although the funding issue was mentioned during the hearing, many committee members chose to focus on broader questions surrounding Noem’s leadership and the department’s recent actions. The testimony highlighted growing scrutiny of DHS as lawmakers from both parties continue to debate immigration enforcement and government spending.

The Strategy Group has never had a contract with DHS.



We had a subcontract with Safe America for limited production services. Safe America paid us $226,137.17 total for 5 film shoots, 45 produced video advertisements and 6 produced radio advertisements.



If you're going to try… — The Strategy Group Co. (@StrategyGroupCo) March 3, 2026

