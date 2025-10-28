240 Americans Unaware of Common Yet Dangerous Cardiovascular Kidney Metabolic Syndrome

A health condition that quietly affects millions of Americans remains largely unknown to the public, despite its potentially deadly consequences. According to new data from the American Heart Association (AHA), nearly nine in ten U.S. adults have never heard of cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome—a condition that links heart disease, kidney disease, obesity, and diabetes.

CKM syndrome describes the overlap of these interconnected conditions, which together dramatically increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure. “The interplay of these risk factors increases the risk for heart attack, stroke, and heart failure more than any one of them alone,” the AHA explained in a recent report.

Health experts warn that the condition is far more widespread than most people realize. Nearly 90 percent of U.S. adults have at least one risk factor for CKM syndrome, though many of these risks can be reduced through diet changes, physical activity, and proper medical treatment.

Older adults and some racial groups are at greater risk of severe illness from conditions associated with CKM syndrome (Getty/iStock)

Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the AHA’s chief medical officer for prevention, emphasized the importance of awareness and early intervention. “We want people to know that it’s really common to have heart, kidney, and metabolic risk factors at the same time,” he said. “It is reassuring that once the CKM connection was defined, nearly three-quarters of those responding understood that it was important and wanted to learn more.”

The AHA first issued a presidential advisory on CKM syndrome two years ago. In August, the organization released new survey results showing that 42 percent of respondents either did not believe or were unsure that health issues in other organs could harm the heart, Johns Hopkins Medicine stated.

“The heart, kidney, and metabolic systems are connected and, as such, should be treated in a coordinated way,” Sanchez said. “These results reveal the need to emphasize those connections and help patients understand the importance of collaborative care.”

Medical experts say diabetes and high blood pressure are leading causes of kidney disease and that people with diabetes are two to four times more likely to develop cardiovascular problems, as per the American Kidney Fund.

Doctors have issued a warning over a condition that most people won’t know they have (Getty Stock Image)

“CKM health is about your overall health,” Sanchez added. “It’s a full circle. You can take care of your overall health with regular checks of your blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, blood sugar, and kidney function.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, CKM syndrome can be diagnosed through routine medical testing, including blood pressure, blood sugar, kidney function, body mass index, and coronary artery calcium scans. In advanced cases, patients may require weight loss or heart surgery, highlighting the urgency of early detection and prevention.