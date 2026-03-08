New Epstein documents surface with allegations related to Trump as investigators say dozens of pages are still missing

The US Justice Department has released another batch of documents connected to the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, investigators say dozens of pages linked to the so-called Epstein Files are still missing from the public record.

The latest release on Friday included 16 additional pages of documents. Among them was a report from an FBI interview in which an unnamed woman made allegations involving Donald Trump. According to the files, the woman claimed the US president sexually assaulted her after she was introduced to him by Epstein while she was a minor.

In the interview summary, the woman alleged that Trump “struck her after she bit him on the penis” and “pulled her hair and punched her on the side of her head”. The claims appear in documents dated 2019 that describe an FBI interview with the alleged victim. According to the report, she said she first met Trump in either New York or New Jersey while Epstein was also present.

Despite the release of the additional pages, questions remain about missing records. Earlier this year, the Justice Department published more than three million documents tied to Epstein’s criminal network, including emails, photographs and videos that drew global attention.

However, an investigation by the nonprofit media organization National Public Radio previously found that dozens of pages appeared to be absent from the massive document dump. At the time, 53 pages were believed to be missing. After Friday’s release, NPR reported that 37 pages are still not available to the public.

Those missing pages reportedly include interview notes, licensing records and law enforcement reports connected to Epstein and the investigations surrounding him.

Justice Department officials have said some files were withheld because they were “privileged, are duplicates or relate to an ongoing federal investigation.” Authorities also explained that the documents released in the latest batch were initially withheld after being mistakenly categorized as duplicates.

Many of the millions of files that have been released contain redactions. Officials say some information was removed to protect the identities of victims. In several cases, entire sections of documents have been blacked out. Trump has not been accused of crimes by Epstein survivors who have publicly come forward. Being mentioned in the Epstein Files does not imply wrongdoing.

The allegations were strongly rejected by the White House. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said they were “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history”.

Leavitt added: “The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files.”

