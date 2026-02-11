Trump’s MAGA Policies Increase Travel Boycotts that could send Billions to Other Countries

The Trump administration’s aggressive trade and immigration stance has triggered a massive global backlash, with international tourists leading a “Visit Anywhere Else” movement. According to recent economic projections, the U.S. travel industry is set to lose nearly $29 billion in 2025 as travelers from Canada and abroad cancel their American vacations in direct protest of the current political climate.

In Ontario, an organized boycott of U.S. travel and American-made goods has taken hold following the Trump administration’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Recent data shows that 36% of Canadians have already scrapped their U.S. travel plans, resulting in a 70% drop in bookings in some regions.

Critics argue that while the MAGA movement champions “America First,” these isolationist policies are actively hurting the American service sector, threatening the livelihoods of hotel staff and restaurant workers in major tourist hubs.

Trump’s MAGA trade and travel policies fuel boycotts, driving tourism dollars to other countries. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The controversy has been further fueled by a new $250 “visa integrity fee” implemented by the Trump administration. International observers claim the fee—which adds $1,000 to the cost of a family of four’s trip—is effectively an entry tax that makes the United States uncompetitive with European or Canadian destinations.

While the MAGA base has engaged in retaliatory domestic boycotts against institutions like Harvard and the NFL, analysts note that the international response is far more systemic. The Trump administration’s plan to add 36 additional nations to the federal travel ban list has deepened fears of American isolationism.

Experts warn that as the U.S. alienates long-term allies and restricts global travel, countries in Africa and the Middle East are increasingly turning to China for trade and diplomatic partnerships.

Ultimately, as the MAGA movement remains vocal about border security and trade protectionism, the U.S. economy faces a significant test. With $20.5 billion in Canadian spending alone at risk, the hospitality industry warns that the price of political isolation may be paid by the very working-class Americans the Trump administration claims to represent, as CNN reported.