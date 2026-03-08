Epstein investigation files reveal FBI held four interviews with woman who accused Trump of assault at 13

Newly released documents connected to the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reveal that a woman who accused Donald Trump of sexual abuse when she was 13 was interviewed by FBI agents four times in 2019.

The interviews took place during the federal investigation into Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. According to a source within the US Department of Justice who spoke to The Miami Herald, the repeated interviews suggested investigators considered the woman’s claims seriously.

“They would not have interviewed her four times if they thought she was lying,” the source said.

Summaries of the FBI interviews included in the newly released files outline the woman’s account of how she first encountered Epstein. She told investigators that Epstein responded to an advertisement for babysitting services placed by her mother, a real estate agent, in promotional materials given to clients.

The woman told FBI investigators that Trump said to her, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.” Department of Justice

According to the documents, the woman said Epstein began abusing her soon after making contact. She alleged that Epstein later trafficked her to several other men between the ages of 13 and 15, including Trump.

In the interview summaries, the woman claimed Trump assaulted her after others had left the room. The report states: “TRUMP unzipped his pants and put [her] head ‘down to his penis.’ [REDACTED] ‘bit the s–t out of it,’”. She told investigators she reacted that way because he “disgusted” her.

According to the FBI summary, Trump then “struck” her and told others to remove her from the room. During a later interview, she clarified the details of that moment.

“[REDACTED] clarified that when she previously said TRUMP struck her after she bit him on the penis, she provided further details that he, ‘pulled [her] hair and punched [her] on the side of [her] head.’”

The documents also note that the woman’s mother later served time in federal prison in South Carolina for embezzlement. The records say the crime was linked to efforts to obtain explicit photographs that Epstein allegedly used for blackmail.

The woman further told investigators that both she and her mother had received threatening phone calls throughout her life. She described “four to five close calls” in which her car was nearly forced off the road.

The woman told FBI investigators that she received “numerous threat calls throughout her life.” Department of Justice

During questioning, she said the threats had increased “a little” in the four years leading up to the 2019 interviews. When asked to explain further, she declined to elaborate. In her fourth and final interview, she expressed doubts about continuing to pursue the allegations.

“What’s the point?” she said.

The allegations mirror claims that surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign, when a woman using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” filed a lawsuit accusing Trump of raping her at age 13. Earlier versions of the lawsuit had been filed under the pseudonym “Katie Johnson.” The case was eventually withdrawn after the woman’s attorney, Lisa Bloom said the accuser had received threats and was too frightened to appear publicly.

The claims were also examined after links were made between the lawsuit and former television producer Norm Lubow, who circulated the accusations to reporters during the 2016 election campaign.

The White House strongly rejected the allegations. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt described them as “completely baseless” and said they came from a “sadly disturbed woman” with a criminal history.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them—because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” she said.

“As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files.”

