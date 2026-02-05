Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump ‘Treats Those Who Support Him the Most Like Crap’

Marjorie Taylor Greene is turning her fire on fellow Republicans after President Donald Trump once again targeted Rep. Thomas Massie’s wife, accusing GOP lawmakers of staying quiet out of fear.

On Monday, Greene publicly condemned House Republicans who refused to defend Massie after Trump attacked his new wife, Carolyn Moffa Massie, in a Truth Social post.

“All the weak Republicans in the House stay silent refusing to utter even a word of support for their ‘friend’ Thomas Massie,” Greene wrote. “Shame on every one of you. Cowards. You make me sick.”

Earlier the same day, Trump posted a fresh insult aimed at Massie’s wife, calling her “a Radical Left ‘flamethrower,’” a label that in MAGA circles signals political disloyalty.

— Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 3, 2026

Massie’s first wife, Rhonda Howard Massie, his “high school sweetheart,” died in June 2024. He later married Carolyn Moffa Massie in October 2025.

Trump’s latest attack is part of an ongoing feud with the Kentucky congressman. The president has repeatedly criticized Massie for backing a petition that would force a vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump has labeled Massie and other Republicans involved in the effort as “stupid,” and has recently focused his criticism on Massie’s personal life as well.

“People are saying that Thomas Massie became a Liberal because his new wife, blessed be their marriage, is supposedly a Radical Left ‘flamethrower,’” Trump wrote Monday. “This new union all went so fast that maybe he didn’t know what he was getting into but, nevertheless, he is an absolutely terrible and unreliable ‘Republican.’”

Trump went further by endorsing Ed Gallrein to challenge Massie in Kentucky, claiming the congressman “has been totally disloyal to the President of the United States, and the Republican Party.”

“He never votes for us, he always goes with the Democrats,” Trump added. “Thomas Massie is a Complete and Total Disaster, we must make sure he loses, BIG!”

Massie responded on X, defending his wife and suggesting her loyalty to Trump has been overlooked.

“So now he’s attacking my wife who voted for him three times,” Massie wrote. “Maybe someone told him she’s actually the one who suggested I ask Pam Bondi in person at a dinner when we would get Phase 2 of the Epstein files. Bondi said there were no more files. As they say, the rest is history.”

Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tTSWXeLCG0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024

While some Republicans defended Massie the last time Trump took aim at his family, Greene noted that this time the party has largely remained silent. She also warned that loyalty to Trump does not guarantee protection.

“President Trump treats those who support him the most like crap,” Greene wrote, noting that Massie votes with Trump “91% of the time,” but refuses “to protect Epstein’s sick pedophile and rapists friends.”

She also argued Trump should focus less on personal attacks and more on political threats facing Republicans.

“The President should be more concerned with voters, who put him in office, like Thomas Massie’s wife, not super rich donors and their favorite foreign countries and business demands,” Greene said.

She ended by pointing to Democratic gains in Texas, adding that instead of addressing that issue, Trump was attacking “REPUBLICAN Thomas Massie with one of the most conservative voting records in the House and his new wife with a three time MAGA voting record.”

So now he’s attacking my wife who voted for him three times. Maybe someone told him she’s actually the one who suggested I ask Pam Bondi in person at a dinner when we would get Phase 2 of the Epstein files. Bondi said there were no more files. As they say, the rest is history. pic.twitter.com/czvVJQeKvF — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 2, 2026

President Trump treats those who support him the most like crap.



Thomas’s wife voted for him 3 times. She’s not a “radical left flamethrower.”



And Thomas Massie votes with the President 91% of the time, but won’t vote to protect Epstein’s sick pedophile and rapists friends or… https://t.co/VunjRiChgt — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 3, 2026

