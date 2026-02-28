New data shows even loyal MAGA Republicans now questioning their Trump support

A new Navigator Research survey released on Thursday found that one in five Americans who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election now regret their vote. That is the highest level recorded since the polling group began asking the question.

The number represents a noticeable jump from early February, when 14% of Trump voters said they felt buyer’s remorse. According to Navigator’s data, that figure has now climbed by 6% points.

The regret is not limited to any one wing of the party. 23% of Republicans who describe themselves as “non-MAGA” regret their vote. Even among self described MAGA Republicans, who are typically the most loyal supporters, 13% say the same.

The shift is raising concern for Republicans as the midterm elections draw closer. Party leaders know they cannot afford a lack of enthusiasm among their base if they want to hold onto power in Congress.

Survey highlights second thoughts among both MAGA loyalists and moderates. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Recent polling already suggests an uphill battle. Surveys show Democrats leading by about five points on the generic ballot, which measures which party voters want controlling Congress. If Republican turnout weakens, what is already expected to be a difficult election night could become far worse.

Other data suggests voter regret may already be affecting broader political sentiment. Media outlet The Argument reported that some people who voted for Trump in 2024 are now telling pollsters they either did not vote or supported Kamala Harris instead. The Argument attributed this to voters feeling uneasy about their earlier decision.

An ABC News Washington Post poll adds another layer, showing Democrats holding an 11 point advantage on the generic ballot among voters who say they are certain to participate. That points to a significant enthusiasm gap.

The growing regret appears tied to dissatisfaction with key issues. Some voters say Trump has not delivered the economic improvements he promised. Others point to frustration over tariffs, his immigration crackdown, and his handling of government files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Behind the scenes, Republicans are reportedly sounding alarm bells. Concerns are mounting that Trump’s approval rating could jeopardize control of both the House and the Senate.

There is even worry about the Senate race in Texas. Democratic turnout in the primary has outpaced Republican participation, hinting that the enthusiasm gap could influence behavior, though primary turnout does not always predict general election results.

With roughly eight months before the midterms, the political landscape is shifting. The coalition that helped return Trump to the White House appears to be weakening, and current trends suggest the months ahead could pose serious challenges for him and his party.