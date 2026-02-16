‘You Lose the American People’ President Trump Sinks to New Low in 4 Different Polls

CNN’s Harry Enten delivered a pretty stark warning on Monday, saying President Donald Trump’s approval rating has now hit a new low across four different polls.

After CNN anchor Kate Bolduan asked him to walk viewers through the latest numbers, Enten didn’t sugarcoat what he was seeing. He pointed to multiple surveys all showing Trump sliding further underwater, calling it a fresh second-term low in every case.

“Look at this, I got four numbers across for you on this screen here. They are all second-term lows for the given pollster. What are we talking about? AP-NORC, 26 points below water. NBC, 22 points below water. Yahoo-YouGov, 20 points below the water. Quinnipiac, 19 points below water.

"He's doing way worse than Joe Biden." Donald Trump's approval rating sinks to new record low across four major polls. CNN data analyst Harry Enten: "I'm not sure there is a floor!" pic.twitter.com/CUK89o9I1y — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 16, 2026

So we’re ranging from -19 points, all the way to -26 points,” marveled Enten. “You know, Kate, there’s this question that folks keep asking, you know, ‘Where is the floor for Donald Trump?’ And I’m not sure there is a floor, because if there is one, Donald Trump, at least in term No. 2, has just fallen through it to another low level!”

Bolduan then asked how Trump’s current standing compares to Joe Biden’s at the same point in his presidency, along with how Trump himself looked at this stage during his first term.

Enten said the trend is going in the wrong direction across the board. “The bottom line is this: Donald Trump is setting new records for himself in term No. 2, setting new records for himself compared to where he was at this time in term No. 1. And he is doing worse than Biden, which is of course a comparison that Donald Trump does not want to be because we all know what happened to Joe Biden,” noted Enten after running through the numbers.

Bolduan pressed further, asking what seems to be fueling the drop. “What’s driving this that you’re seeing right now?” inquired Bolduan.

Enten said it comes down to independents, the voters who often decide elections. And according to the numbers he cited, Trump’s support with that group has taken an even sharper hit than during his first term.

“Well, we’re talking about independents, we’re talking about independents. When you lose the center of the electorate, you lose the American people. Trump’s net approval rating among independents, you know, at this point, you go back, term number one, he was 17 points below water. Now, according to Quinnipiac, he is 27 points below water. I don’t understand how this works out well for the president of the United States.

When you are 27 points below water, underwater, with the center of the electorate, with independents, you lose, your party loses,” answered Enten. “At this point, I don’t really know who to even compare Donald Trump to because he’s just so low, and he’s so low with the center of the electorate.”