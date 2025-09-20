‘The Law Is Available to All Kinds of Organizations’: DOJ Floats RICO Charges Over Trump Dinner DC Protest

The second-highest official at the Justice Department suggested that anti-Trump protesters might face federal racketeering charges after they disrupted the president’s dinner in Washington. The idea that a handful of demonstrators shouting in a restaurant could be treated like mobsters under the RICO Act sparked outrage and raised fresh concerns about free speech under the Trump administration.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche floated the possibility during a tense interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Blanche was asked how protesters could possibly fall under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a law designed to go after organized crime. He didn’t back down.

“The law is available to all kinds of organizations committing crimes,” Blanche said. He then questioned whether it was just a coincidence that the group showed up at the same restaurant as the president. “Is it sheer happenstance that individuals show up at a restaurant where the president is trying to enjoy dinner in Washington, D.C., and accost him with vile words and vile anger?” Blanche asked, reported the Independent.

Deputy Attorney General Says Anti Trump Demonstrators Could Face RICO Charges (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

“Does it mean it’s just completely random that they showed up? Maybe, maybe, but to the extent that it’s part of an organized effort to inflict harm and terror and damage to the United States, there’s potential, potential investigations there.”

Collins pressed him, pointing out that the protesters were “just shouting, basically, in his vicinity.” Blanche bristled. “Repeat what you just said. I mean, honestly. So you’re asking whether there was damage done by four individuals screaming and yelling at the president of the United States while he’s trying to have dinner. That can’t be a serious question.”

The incident that sparked all this happened last week at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, a well-known spot in downtown D.C. Trump made a rare appearance at the restaurant after promoting his federal takeover of the city.

Videos show a small group of demonstrators rising from their table and shouting, “Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!” They got within feet of Trump before the Secret Service stepped in. Trump smirked and waved the group off as agents escorted them out.

The threat to use RICO against demonstrators is part of a broader campaign by the administration to target left-leaning groups. Critics warn that treating ordinary protest like organized crime would trample First Amendment rights.

While officials have not announced any formal charges, the message from Blanche was clear—the Justice Department is willing to stretch powerful laws if it thinks protests against the president cross the line.

Civil liberties advocates argue this is more about silencing dissent than enforcing the law. For now, the idea of slapping federal racketeering charges on four people yelling in a restaurant may sound far-fetched, but it underscores how aggressively the administration is considering its options when it comes to opposition in the streets—or even at dinner.