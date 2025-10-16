Adelita Grijalva demands the oath, telling Mike Johnson: ‘Your job is to swear me in’

She’s been waiting to be sworn in, and her supporters claim Trump and his team are afraid because a seating could speed up the release of Epstein-related records.

Rep-elect Adelita Grijalva criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson after he said she “doesn’t know how it works around here.” Grijalva called the remark “offensive” and “patronizing,” noting that her election was certified and that the next step is straightforward. “My race was certified, and so that’s how things work. Your job is to swear me in,” she said.

At issue is when the oath will happen and what it might set in motion. Democrats say Johnson could administer the oath without delay, pointing to past instances when new members were seated between major floor votes. Johnson’s allies argue the timing is procedural and part of the House calendar. The Speaker has not linked the delay to any outside matter.

Around the Capitol, the dispute has been pulled into a larger fight over whether to force additional disclosures related to Jeffrey Epstein. Grijalva’s backers say she intends to support efforts to bring more records to light and that her vote could prove important. Critics of the majority say this is the real reason for the holdup. Johnson’s office rejects that framing and insists there is no political motive.

The exchange began after Johnson’s comment that Grijalva “doesn’t know how it works,” a line that quickly drew blowback. Grijalva responded by reaffirming that the voters have spoken and that certification is the benchmark. She added that constituents in her district deserve representation without further delay.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

For now, the stalemate leaves her in an unusual limbo. She can meet with colleagues and prepare for committee work, but she cannot vote or introduce legislation until the oath is administered. The practical effect is that one district remains without a voting member while leaders argue over timing and precedent.

What happens next depends on the House schedule and whether leadership opts to move quickly. Grijalva says she is ready the moment the gavel allows it. The Speaker’s team says procedures will be followed. Voters are watching both.