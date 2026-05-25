Florida woman gets jail time after brutal stabbing of teen sister

A Florida woman convicted of repeatedly stabbing her teenage sister during a violent argument over a cell phone has been sentenced to 180 days in jail along with seven years of probation, according to court records and local media reports.

Lynn My Le, 26, received the sentence on May 4 in connection with the October 2025 attack that took place at her family’s home in Cutler Bay, Florida. The case shocked the local community after investigators revealed the severity of the injuries suffered by the 15-year-old victim.

According to reports from Local 10 and the Tampa Free Press, Le was originally charged with second-degree attempted murder following her arrest. However, court documents later showed that prosecutors reduced the charge, and she was ultimately convicted of aggravated battery resulting in bodily harm.

Authorities said the incident unfolded on Oct. 26, 2025, after Le’s younger sister woke up on the couch and discovered Le looking through her cellphone. An arrest report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office stated that the teenager confronted her older sister and attempted to take back the phone, triggering a heated altercation between the two.

Deputies said the situation escalated dramatically when Le allegedly grabbed a knife during the dispute. As the 15-year-old tried to escape toward the door, Le reportedly stabbed her about four times in the back.

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Investigators said the attack continued even after the teenager collapsed. According to the arrest report, Le stabbed her sister approximately six more times while she was on the ground. CBS News reported that the assault only ended after “the victim pleaded for her life.”

When deputies arrived at the South Florida residence, they found the teenager suffering from at least 10 puncture wounds. Emergency crews transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where doctors worked to stabilize her condition.

“The teen is critical, but stable,” Detective Samantha Choon said after the incident, according to the Miami Herald.

Le was arrested at the scene and remained in custody while prosecutors pursued the case. During the legal proceedings, a judge issued a domestic violence stay-away order against her, preventing contact with the victim.

The Tampa Free Press reported that the dismissal of the attempted murder charge played a major role in the final sentencing outcome. Because Le was convicted on the lesser aggravated battery charge, the punishment focused more heavily on probation rather than extended prison time.

Under the sentence, Le will serve 180 days in jail followed by seven years of supervised probation. Additional conditions tied to the probation have not been fully disclosed publicly.