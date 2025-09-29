Pam Bondi Says ‘Weaponization Has Ended’ While Listing Trump Opponents She Wants to Target

Pam Bondi recently made a bold claim on Fox News, telling Sean Hannity that “weaponization has ended.” But interestingly, she made this statement while also listing Trump’s opponents she plans to go after for investigation and possible prosecution.

Bondi, who serves as Florida’s attorney general, appeared on Friday night’s Hannity show, where she assured the host that “weaponization”—a term often used to describe politically motivated legal action—was a thing of the past. But right after that, she named several Trump critics who she’s ready to target, picking up where President Trump had left off with his own calls for action.

Trump had reportedly sent Bondi some marching orders via a Truth Social post and in comments to reporters earlier this week. After that, the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey was announced, which seemed to match Trump’s earlier predictions of more legal battles for his enemies.

During the same briefing, Trump denied that the indictment was about settling personal scores. He also insisted that he doesn’t have an “enemies list” but boldly predicted there would be more indictments coming down the pipeline. Bondi echoed these sentiments on Hannity, adding her own list of names that she’s ready to pursue, despite her insistence that the “weaponization” of the justice system had already ended.

While the legal battles and investigations continue to unfold, Bondi’s remarks have left many wondering whether the so-called “weaponization” is truly over or if it’s just shifting into a new phase. For now, it’s clear that Bondi is carrying out the Trump administration’s legacy of targeting political opponents.