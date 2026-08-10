‘I’m very hurt’: Ohio mom shares financial struggles in emotional interview

An Ohio mother became emotional in front of her children while describing the financial difficulties her family has faced during President Donald Trump’s second administration.

The woman, who identified herself as a Trump supporter, spoke with MS NOW correspondent Alex Tabet at a gas station in Rittman, Ohio. Trump stickers were visible on the windows of her minivan as she discussed the price of gas and her struggle to provide for her children.

MS NOW aired the interview Thursday afternoon as part of a segment examining how high gas prices and other household expenses have affected Americans.

Introducing the clip, MS NOW host Ali Vitali asked viewers to pay close attention to the mother’s experience.

“Just listen to this Ohio mother, who is a Trump supporter, who was literally moved to tears when my colleague Alex Tabet asked her about the basics she’s struggling to buy,” she said.

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Trump faces troubling poll numbers as Americans reject boots on the ground in Iran. (Photo by Getty Images)

Standing beside her vehicle at the gas station, the woman initially appeared composed. Her voice began to crack, however, after Tabet asked, “Is this how you expected the second Trump term to go?”

“I hoped it was going to be so much better,” she replied with her voice cracking. “You know, you can’t do anything with gas prices and you just can’t — you can’t afford to breathe at this point.”

The mother then began crying as she attempted to explain the effect that financial pressures have had on her ability to care for her children.

“I’m very hurt, um, I try to do —,” she added before pausing and sobbing. “Sorry, I cry. I try to do a lot for my kids and I can’t do much,” she continued before looking down and falling silent.

Her comments highlighted the financial strain felt by some voters who continue to support Trump while expressing disappointment with the state of the economy. The Trump stickers remained displayed on her minivan throughout the interview.

After the clip ended, Vitali reflected on the emotional exchange and the distinction between political allegiance and voters’ everyday concerns.

“That voter that we just heard from still had a Trump sticker with her, and yet she was moved to tears at one point about the state of the economy. I think it’s a good reminder for all of us that politics is important, but the people are at the center of it.”

The interview offered a personal account of how rising costs can affect families, including voters who had hoped a change in leadership would bring them greater financial stability.