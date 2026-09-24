Meghan Markle preparing to respond “fiercely” if pushed into a corner, claim says

Meghan Markle is said to be preparing to respond fiercely if she is pushed into a corner, according to a new claim.

Her retaliation reportedly would not be about revenge, but about resilience, boundaries and the quiet power of refusing to be silenced again. She is described as a woman who reacts powerfully to reclaim her narrative when it is tested or challenged unnecessarily.

Speculation about fresh tension between the Sussexes and the senior royals stems from recent discussions surrounding Harry and Meghan’s extended return to the UK, ongoing security disputes and William’s reported objection to the couple retaining and leveraging their royal titles.

Some royal experts and historians, however, have warned the Duchess against taking such a step. They said that if she goes to battle with the royals, there will be no second chance of reconciliation for the Sussexes.

A few weeks into their new life in the UK, the couple appear to have reached something of a crossroads. This is despite the Duke unveiling a packed schedule of public engagements in the UK and around the world.

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Meghan Markle’s ‘incredibly stupid’ mistake ‘led to’ publicist’s resignation (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Meghan, meanwhile, is focusing on capitalizing on her lifestyle business, with new social media content filmed against the backdrop of her idyllic life in the English countryside.

Behind the scenes, though, the couple still face two major hurdles: winning over the British public and finding a way back to some sort of peace with the Royal Family.

Charles Spencer’s claims and King Charles’ letter have told a different story amid speculation of reconciliation and reunion ahead of Harry’s Invictus Games in Birmingham.

William allegedly played a pivotal role in putting his brother and sister-in-law firmly in their place.

At present, Meghan allegedly isn’t just placing the blame at the feet of her estranged brother-in-law. She also believes Princess Kate may have played a part in ensuring that she and Harry remain firmly outside the royal fold, a separate source claimed to Closer.

“William was clearly instrumental in getting Charles to put his foot down. It was a power play aimed at reminding Harry and Meghan of their place in the hierarchy,” an insider alleged.

Meghan is not letting Kate off the hook. She believes Kate is just as much to blame as William. She’s sure it’s all part of a plot to turn the King against them.