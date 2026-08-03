Taylor Swift reportedly struggles with losing role as Blake Lively’s daughters’ godmother

Taylor Swift is reportedly finding one aspect of her fallout with Blake Lively particularly difficult: stepping away from her role as godmother to Lively’s daughters.

According to the Daily Mail, a source close to Swift claimed the singer felt she had “no choice” but to distance herself from Lively after their friendship became connected to the actress’s legal dispute with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni.

“It was one of the toughest decisions she’s ever had to make,” the source said. “It was very emotional because she loves the girls. It hurt her heart, but she had no choice given the circumstances.”

The source claimed Swift made the decision “a few months ago” after discussing the situation with her husband, Travis Kelce, who reportedly supported her decision.

Swift has maintained a close relationship with Lively’s daughters, James, Inez and Betty, for years. She referenced the three children on her 2020 album Folklore and publicly acknowledged her role as their godmother in 2024 while promoting Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine.

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(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for for TAS Rights Management)

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor,” Swift wrote at the time.

According to the source, there was “never an agreement in writing about her being the girls’ godmother”, but rather “a verbal one between Taylor and Blake.”

“Right now, she doesn’t feel it’s healthy or realistic to maintain a close relationship with the children while having virtually no relationship with their parents,” the source said. “She believes stepping away is the most respectful path forward for all parties.”

Swift and Lively’s friendship reportedly deteriorated after text exchanges between them appeared in legal filings connected to Lively and Baldoni’s dispute.