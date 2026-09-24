Kentucky woman who crashed car into tree with 3 kids inside told police they “shouldn’t be stupid” about drinking

Authorities in Kentucky are investigating after they say a woman crashed a car into a tree, injuring three children, and then reasoned that “of course” she drank alcohol beforehand because she was “out to have a good time” with her family.

Jamel Pugh, 39, faces charges including first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to use a child-restraint device in a vehicle, endangering the welfare of a minor and driving on a DUI-suspended license, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. She was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Saturday.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says Pugh was driving with three children in her vehicle on Wilart Drive in Louisville that day. She allegedly hit a speed bump and crashed into a tree.

Officers responded and found a car with front-end damage, according to an arrest citation obtained by WHAS. Pugh was at the scene with three young children, who were “crying and moaning.”

Authorities said one of the children had blood dripping from her nose and mouth, and her shirt was covered in blood. Two of the children said they were “hurting bad.” One felt pain in the face, and the other felt pain in the stomach.

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Emergency workers arrived to care for the children while police began investigating.

When officers asked Pugh what happened, she reportedly said she was driving the speed limit when the bump caused her to hit a tree. Investigators, however, learned the speed bump was roughly 100 to 150 yards from the crash site. They also said the damage to the vehicle indicated Pugh was speeding at the time of the crash.

Pugh also allegedly failed to make sure two of the three children were in a car seat or booster seat. She was arrested, and one officer reportedly detected the scent of alcohol as she was being booked.

When officers asked whether she had been drinking before the crash, Pugh was apparently blunt. She said they “shouldn’t be stupid, if I go out to have a good time with my family of course I’m going to have a drink.”

The defendant allegedly told police she had one vodka drink before the crash. Pugh is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 29.