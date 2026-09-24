Kate Middleton reportedly fears for Archie and Lilibet’s security after school move despite royal rift

Kate Middleton is reportedly worried about the security of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after they were moved to another school within two days of the new term, according to a new claim.

The Princess of Wales has expressed concern over the safety of the young Sussexes despite the years-long rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Closer reported. The magazine’s source described the situation as a delicate one for Kate, who is said to be caught between family loyalty and lingering caution.

The source said, “Despite the deep divisions between the Sussexes and the Waleses, Kate cannot simply switch off her sympathy. She understands Harry’s determination to protect his children, even if she remains wary of the Sussexes following everything that’s happened.”

The future Queen is said to be well aware of the mistakes Harry has made and to have forgotten none of them. However, the once-close bond she shared with her brother-in-law reportedly makes her worry about the Duke struggling with his family’s security. Harry’s concerns about safety have been a recurring theme in the ongoing dispute between the Sussexes and the royal family.

(Photo by Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

According to the report, Kate’s position is driven less by the rift between the adults than by concern for the children caught in the middle.

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“Whatever has happened between the adults, she doesn’t want Archie and Lilibet paying the price,” an insider added.

Prince William, on the other hand, is said to remain the tougher of the two. He is reportedly not ready to show any mercy to the Sussexes, and the insider suggested that his approach has not softened despite the recent developments.

Kate, however, is said to be taking a different view as a mother herself. The report claimed she has been gently encouraging her husband to look at the situation from another angle.

“Kate, as a protective mum herself, can understand the instinct to do whatever it takes to make sure your children are safe. She has encouraged William to remember that this isn’t just about Harry and Meghan anymore,” the report stated.

The claims come from anonymous sources and have not been confirmed by Kensington Palace or by representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Neither side has publicly commented on the children’s school arrangements or on any private conversations between the couples.