“I Hope You Still Love Me” Trump sends Romantic Email to supporters ahead of Valentine’s Day

President Donald Trump has marked Valentine’s Day in his own distinctive way, sending a fundraising email to supporters that ties affection to financial contributions.

In a message titled “Will I hear from you before Valentine’s Day?”, Trump encouraged followers to prove their loyalty by completing a survey that ultimately leads to a donation page. MeidasTouch reported that the email asks recipients whether they still “love” the 47th President and urges them to respond quickly, warning there are only “final 12 hours” left to take part.

The email appears designed to make supporters feel personally singled out, using direct and emotional language. One section obtained by the outlet reads:

“I hope you still love me, Chris. I didn’t think you’d leave me hanging this close to Valentine’s Day. My State of the Union address is coming up, and you still haven’t answered this..”

Trump sent his supporters a romantic fundraising email ahead of Valentine’s Day. [email protected]/email

The message also includes an image of Trump that appears digitally edited, showing him set against a Valentine’s Day-themed heart background, adding to the holiday-style pitch.

The fundraising push comes at a time when Trump’s personal wealth has reportedly skyrocketed during his second presidential term. According to The forbes, Trump has amassed around $3 billion in earnings, representing a 70% increase in his fortune. That rise reportedly boosted him 118 places on the Forbes 400 list, putting him at 201st.

Much of Trump’s recent financial growth is said to come from his expansion into cryptocurrency. Reports claim he earned about $2 billion through World Liberty Financial and a memecoin venture, placing crypto at the centre of his latest business boom.

Trump also reportedly benefited from a major legal victory when a New York appeals court overturned his civil fraud penalty, leading to what has been described as a $500 million financial windfall. In addition, his international licensing empire is said to have brought in another $400 million, continuing the steady global growth of the Trump brand.

The broader Trump family has also seen a major boost in its overall wealth since the 2024 election. Forbes Australia reported that the Trump family’s combined fortune has nearly doubled, with the dynasty now estimated at roughly $10 billion.

One of the biggest gainers has reportedly been Eric Trump. Valued at around $40 million in 2024, he is said to have seen his wealth surge to $750 million by 2025, largely driven by cryptocurrency investments.

A major portion of Eric’s wealth is believed to come from American Bitcoin, a crypto mining company he co-founded in March 2025. The company went public in early September and briefly pushed Eric into billionaire territory, though market excitement has reportedly cooled since. Even so, his 7.5% stake is still estimated to be worth around $500 million.

He is also believed to hold a 10% share of World Liberty Financial token revenues, further strengthening his position in the digital asset world.

Beyond crypto, Eric has continued to profit from international brand deals. Last May, he and Don Jr reportedly travelled to the Middle East and secured an agreement to license the Trump name for a golf resort project in Qatar.

