Estranged wife of Ken Paxton breaks silence on Senate race: “It’s not the people, it’s the seat”

The estranged wife of Texas GOP Senate nominee Ken Paxton has broken her silence about the critical race ahead of the midterm election.

According to Fox News, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton publicly addressed her estranged husband’s Senate race for the first time while speaking to the Texas Federation of Republican Women.

“We have more control over that seat and the future when we control the seat, when it’s still in the family, even if we’re mad at them,” she told the audience, which drew a chuckle, per Fox News.

Her remarks came during a speech themed “the elephant in the room.” She stressed that “it’s not the people, it’s the seat,” per Fox News.

Angela Paxton filed for divorce in July 2025. In her filing, she noted that her husband had “committed adultery” and that their marriage had “become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities.” In a social media post, she explained, “After 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds.

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Photo by Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP

“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation,” Angela Paxton wrote. “But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

Angela Paxton notably made no mention of Ken’s Senate race when she released a list of endorsements earlier this year. Ken Paxton has also been teased by President Donald Trump, who has mocked the way Ken speaks and dresses.

Despite the split, Angela Paxton urged GOP voters to back their party in the Senate race.

“If we lose it to the other team, the nuances that we want to fix with maybe a certain candidate are nothing compared to what it’s going to take to get it back,” she warned.

A video of her speech was posted on Facebook by the DeWitt County, Texas, GOP and state Republican Executive Committee member Cheryl Thompson-Draper, Fox News noted.