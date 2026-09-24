Florida school worker, 80, accused of slapping girl, 9, in back of head after claiming she was “pushing other children”

An 80-year-old Florida school worker is accused of slapping a 9-year-old girl in the back of the head after claiming the child was hitting other students and cutting the cafeteria line.

Maria Luz Graham was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony child abuse without great bodily harm in connection with the Sept. 17 incident at Deltona Lakes Elementary School, where she worked in the school’s extended-care program, court records show.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the student told her mother that Graham accused her of disrespectful behavior, including punching other students, which the girl denied. Graham then followed her as she carried her food tray to her chair and struck the back of her head, causing pain.

The mother reported the incident to law enforcement, and deputies opened an investigation. Surveillance footage gave school personnel and investigators additional details about the encounter.

The school’s principal reviewed the footage on Sept. 18 and told deputies that the child “had not punched any student and was only horseplaying.” He also confirmed that “physical contact” occurred when Graham “struck [the victim] with enough force to cause her head to move forward.”

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Deputies later reviewed the footage themselves. The video apparently showed the girl carrying a tray toward her seat as Graham followed her.

“As [the victim] turns toward her seat, [Graham] is seen striking the back of her head with her open right hand, causing the child’s head to move forward,” the affidavit states.

An 80-year-old school worker is accused of striking a student in the back of the head. (Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

The child’s mother told deputies she wanted to pursue criminal charges. Before interviewing the girl, a deputy asked whether she understood the difference between truth and lies. The child said she did and then corroborated her mother’s account, according to the affidavit.

In a Sept. 21 interview with investigators, Graham allegedly claimed the victim had been “attempting to skip the line” and was “pushing other children.” Graham said she intervened and threatened to place the girl at the back of the food line.

Graham said the child responded, “Do whatever you need to do.” The girl then “continued being disrespectful,” according to Graham.

The defendant remembered following the child to her seat, saying she intended to bring the girl to the front of the cafeteria. Graham said she “raised her hand during the interaction” and “may have touched [the victim’s] head lightly, but did not recall striking her.”

In a statement provided to Orlando Fox, a spokesperson for Volusia County Schools said Graham resigned from her position the day after the incident.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” the statement read.

Graham was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Monday and released on her own recognizance Tuesday, records show. She is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Oct. 15.