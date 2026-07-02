Jared Polis faces backlash after firing clemency board critics of Tina Peters release

News that Gov. Jared Polis (D-CO) fired legal experts who opposed his decision to free an election denier has drawn online ire.

Polis’ decision to grant clemency to Tina Peters, the former Mesa County clerk jailed for tampering with voting machines, sparked backlash last month, but a New York Times article on Wednesday revealed that he also fired two members of Colorado’s clemency board who publicly spoke out against the move.

Peters, a Republican who has repeatedly pushed false claims about the 2020 election, was convicted after allowing an unauthorized individual to access Mesa County’s voting equipment in an attempt to prove fraud claims. Her clemency sparked immediate criticism from election integrity advocates and members of the state’s clemency board, who reportedly voiced opposition before their removal.

The firings, disclosed in the Times report, have prompted a wave of criticism directed at Polis on social media, with several public figures accusing him of retaliating against dissenting voices on the board.

Military veteran and political commentator John Jackson wrote to the governor on X, posting, “Hey @GovofCO a real garbage move on your part, punishing the clemency board and freeing the unrepentant criminal Trump is using to try and steal the midterm elections.”

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Hey @GovofCO a real garbage move on your part, punishing the clemency board and freeing the unrepentant criminal Trump is using to try and steal the midterm elections. https://t.co/JaQdmZtli0 — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) July 1, 2026

“Does Trump have dirt on him or what?” wondered author and academic Karen Piper. “What an absolute lowlife @jaredpolis has become,” posted radio host Mat Smith, using Polis’ personal account handle. “Just lost his mind and lit himself on fire on the way out the door. Good riddance.”

“Such a disappointment, Polis is,” wrote Jim Hagman, a retired professor. The criticism reflects broader frustration among some Democrats and nonpartisan election observers who have questioned Polis’ motives for granting clemency to a figure closely associated with election denialism, particularly given her continued public claims disputing the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential race.

Does Trump have dirt on him or what? https://t.co/lJftmmqWmd — Karen Piper (@PiperK) July 2, 2026

Critics argue that removing board members who opposed the decision raises concerns about transparency and accountability within the clemency process. Polis’ office has not yet issued a detailed public response addressing the firings specifically, though the governor has previously defended his clemency decisions as falling within his executive authority.

It remains unclear whether the ousted board members plan to speak further about their removal or whether additional fallout is expected as the story continues to circulate online. As of Thursday, the controversy showed no signs of slowing, with the hashtag reactions and criticism continuing to spread across social media platforms.

What an absolute lowlife @jaredpolis has become. Just lost his mind and lit himself on fire on the way out the door. Good riddance. https://t.co/uIE3A8OcHf — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) July 2, 2026