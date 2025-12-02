Mary Trump says growing problems show Donald Trump is sinking fast politically

Mary Trump has warned that Donald Trump and his administration are facing a wave of mounting problems, claiming the president is “sinking like a rock” as political pressure intensifies. The commentator and niece of the president said the challenges piling up around him may be too overwhelming for his team to withstand, pointing to early signs of erosion within his core base of support.

According to Mary Trump, the administration is confronting issues on multiple fronts, including healthcare concerns and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, both of which have contributed to a noticeable drop in Trump’s polling numbers. She argued that the situation has become increasingly unstable, even with Republicans maintaining full control of the government.

Read Also: Mary Trump says ‘Donald’s Poll Numbers are Abysmal’ and Hitting Him Where It Hurts

“The Trump regime has long been a sinking ship, and with a rat like Donald at the helm, it’s not really surprising,” she said. “But the sinking is accelerating. Even with full control of the government, Republicans are resigning, and even more are threatening to.”

Mary Trump Says Donald Trump Is “Sinking Like a Rock” as Problems Mount (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

She added that Trump’s approval ratings are “sinking like a rock” and claimed he appears “increasingly feeble” and “unhinged” in public appearances. Her comments followed an article in The Atlantic that argued Trump is losing touch with the priorities of his voters.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Mary Trump disagreed with the suggestion that Trump is only now becoming disconnected, saying, “Donald Trump has never been in touch with what the public wants from a president or, if he has been in touch with that sentiment, he’s never cared about it, so this, again, is not exactly news.”

Read Also: ‘He should start with himself’: Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald Responsible for Rhetoric Behind Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

She also dismissed the idea that Trump’s frequent rallies reflect genuine engagement with the public. “If by being in touch with the public means holding way too many rallies, I don’t really see how that tracks, how that translates into Donald’s caring what the American people think or want.”

Trump’s slipping poll numbers have drawn attention from political analysts as well. MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart highlighted recent Gallup data showing significant shifts within Trump’s own party.

Mary Trump: Trump Looks “Feeble and Unhinged” as His Approval Plunges (Photo by Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

“If you look at the latest Gallup poll… I say when you look at those overall poll numbers, you’ve got to go and look at his Republican approval rating because that is the only number he cares about,” Capehart said.

He noted that Trump’s approval among Republican voters dropped by seven percentage points in the past month alone, underscoring the growing unease within his base.

With pressures rising and internal support beginning to crack, the question now is whether Trump can reverse the downward trend or whether the political storm ahead will accelerate his decline.

READ NEXT