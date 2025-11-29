Mary Trump says ‘Donald’s Poll Numbers are Abysmal’ and Hitting Him Where It Hurts

Mary Trump is taking aim at her uncle’s latest political troubles, saying his slipping poll numbers show he is finally feeling some real pressure. On her podcast Thursday, she said his current situation reflects “real-world consequences” that actually matter to him.

As she put it, “Donald’s poll numbers are abysmal,” and she added that he is “polling horribly in multiple surveys across a wide range of audiences.”

What stood out to her most were the results from what she called “state TV,” her nickname for Fox News. She described the network as an “awful, awful media outlet,” but said its polling is usually “rock solid, which makes it even worse for Donald.” She played a clip of Fox anchor Bret Baier sharing numbers that showed Trump losing support even within his own MAGA crowd.

Mary Trump mocks 'Smart People' line while breaking down Trump's numbers.

“Yikes, I think, is the professional term for such a poll,” she said. She noted that more data collected by Fox showed most voters now believe “the Trump regime, specifically Donald, is doing more harm than good” on the economy.

She also couldn’t resist reacting to Trump’s recent attempt to put a positive spin on the situation. He said, “So, my poll numbers just went down, but with smart people, they’ve gone way up. They’ve gone way up.” Mary Trump cracked up at that comment. “I’m sorry,” she laughed. “Credit where credit is due. You think he’s going to zig, and he zags.

I actually was impressed that he acknowledged that his poll numbers are going down, but then, of course, he has to rush in and save the day with a fascinating, unbelievable lie that his poll numbers are going up as smart people.”

She ended on a sharp note, saying, “Unfortunately, based on the fact that almost 78 million people voted for this idiot in 2024, the number of smart people in this country is vanishingly small.”