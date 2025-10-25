Kamala Harris Hints ‘I Am Not Done’ and Might Run for President Again

Kamala Harris is leaving the door wide open for another run at the White House in the future. During an interview with the BBC on Saturday, the former vice president said she might still have presidential aspirations one day, giving her strongest hint yet that a third bid could be on the table.

“I am not done,” Harris said, adding that she could “possibly” become president one day. She went on to explain how deeply she’s dedicated to serving others, saying, “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones.”

Harris, of course, lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump after President Joe Biden dropped out just months before Election Day. It was a shocking move, and Harris reflected on it in her memoir, 107 Days. In the book, she suggested that she wasn’t planning on seeking high office anytime soon, even hinting that changing the political system from within might not be the way forward.

Kamala Harris says she’s ‘not done’ yet and may have more to offer in US politics. (Photo by Getty Images)

“I’ll no longer sit in DC in the grandeur of the ceremonial office. I will be with the people, in towns and communities where I can listen to their ideas on how we rebuild trust, empathy, and a government worthy of the ideals of this country,” Harris wrote.

But in her BBC interview, Harris seemed more optimistic about the future, especially for young women. She said her young nieces would “see a female president within their lifetime for sure,” and when asked if that could be her, she responded, “Possibly.”

When the conversation turned to polling that shows her as an outsider in a potential Democratic primary, Harris didn’t back down. “There are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things. I’ve never listened to polls,” she said. “I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she added with a smile.

In 107 Days, Harris also shared her thoughts on Biden’s decision to run for re-election and his sudden decision to suspend his campaign and endorse her. She called his actions “recklessness,” but it’s clear that she’s not ready to give up on her political journey just yet.

Harris is keeping her future plans close to the chest, but it’s clear that she’s not ruling anything out. Time will tell if she’s preparing for another run at the presidency.