Dan Bongino announces he is stepping down as FBI Deputy Director amid Epstein files pressure

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino confirmed Wednesday that he has resigned from his role, marking an abrupt end to a brief and often turbulent tenure in federal law enforcement. In a statement announcing his departure, Bongino said he would “be leaving his position with the FBI in January.” He used the announcement to thank those who brought him into the administration, saying, “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.” He closed with a patriotic note, adding, “God bless America, and all those who defend her.” His confirmation came just hours after President Trump appeared to signal Bongino’s exit while speaking to reporters beneath the wing of Air Force One. “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said, referencing Bongino’s previous career as a conservative commentator and podcaster.

Bongino’s departure comes at a tense moment for the bureau. The FBI is still searching for suspects connected to the Brown University shooting, which left two people dead and nine injured. Authorities said Wednesday they are now seeking a second suspect tied to the attack. At the same time, pressure is mounting on the administration as a Friday deadline looms for Congress to release the Epstein files.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Bongino walked away from a lucrative media career to join the Trump administration. Before entering government, he ran The Bongino Report and hosted The Dan Bongino Show, most recently on Rumble, after leaving Fox News in 2023. His transition to government, however, was uneasy from the start.

In May, Bongino admitted publicly that the job was taking a toll on his family. “I gave up everything for this. I mean, you know, my wife is struggling,” he said on Fox & Friends. “I stare at these four walls all day in DC, you know, by myself, divorced from my wife. Not divorced, but I mean, separated. And it’s hard.” He also acknowledged he didn’t enjoy the work, saying, “People ask me all the time, ‘Do you like it?’ I say, ‘No, I don’t.’”

A major breaking point came in July, when Bongino clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Justice Department’s conclusion that no Epstein “client list” existed, a finding that contradicted years of claims he had promoted as a media figure. Reflecting on the shift, Bongino later told Sean Hannity, “I was paid in the past, Sean, for my opinions … one day I’ll be back in that space, but that’s not what I’m paid for now. I’m paid to be your deputy director, and we base investigations on facts.”

His exit now adds further pressure on FBI Director Kash Patel, who has faced criticism following recent investigative missteps. Behind the scenes, sources have said Bongino was already “halfway out the door,” as Washington continues to speculate over who may ultimately take the blame for the Epstein controversy.

