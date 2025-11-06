‘She’s Jealous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back After AOC Says She’s on a Revenge Tour against Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t letting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s latest claim slide. After AOC said on Instagram that Greene was on a “revenge tour” against Donald Trump because he blocked her from running for Senate, Greene hit back hard, calling the New York congresswoman “jealous.”

During an interview on NewsNation Wednesday night, Greene laughed off the accusation and said AOC’s gossip sounded familiar. “Sounds like she’s best friends with Laura Loomer, too, because that’s the same thing Laura Loomer said, but it’s not true,” Greene said. “I put out a lengthy post back this summer about why I didn’t want to run for Senate, and I see the Senate as basically where all good things go to die.”

She didn’t hold back her opinion of Congress’s upper chamber either. “I mean, look at the Senate right now. Because of the Senate, the gridlock in the Senate where no one can get anything accomplished, the government is shut down, and I’m a very serious person,” she said. “I don’t want to go serve somewhere where all of my good ideas and bills I want to work on get completely stopped in a system that I think is utter failure, and I explained that in length.”

Then she took another shot at AOC, suggesting the Democrat’s comments came from a place of envy. “The other problem with AOC is I think she’s really jealous that I came into her home state, stomped around, and actually had a great conversation with the ladies on The View,” Greene said, grinning.

Greene has made several appearances outside her Georgia district lately, including a much-talked-about visit to New York for her sit-down with the hosts of The View. The episode sparked plenty of buzz online, with viewers divided over her attempts to strike a more measured tone while still pushing her trademark firebrand style.

Still, Greene insisted she’s trying to tone down the drama, saying that Americans are fed up with the nonstop chaos in politics. “I think it’s good to have conversations with the other side and have respectful conversations,” she said. “When I say people are sick and tired of political drama, they are fed up with it, and they are tired of the toxic culture that we have. People are tired of lies like that article you brought up. Tired of stupid attacks like AOC’s video.”

Greene wrapped up the interview with one final jab at her Democratic rival. “I don’t respect her very much,” she said flatly. “She’s never accomplished anything in life other than being a member of Congress, so I don’t really know what she has to offer other than gossip, but people are tired of that.”

The back-and-forth between the two lawmakers adds another round to their long-running feud. AOC has mocked Greene in the past for her controversial statements, while Greene has often accused AOC of grandstanding. Whether this latest spat is political theater or genuine bad blood, both seem to know how to keep the spotlight exactly where they want it — on each other.