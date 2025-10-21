Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns GOP Could Lose House as Rift With Trump Deepens

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t holding back when it comes to what she thinks about her party’s direction. In a new interview with Semafor, she warned that Republicans are setting themselves up for a disaster in the next election if things don’t change soon.

“I can’t see into the future, but I see Republicans losing the House if Americans are continuing to go paycheck-to-paycheck,” Greene said. She pointed out that credit card debt is at record highs, and voters are struggling financially. “They’ll definitely be going into the midterms looking through the lens of their bank account.”

Since first taking office in 2021, Greene has built her brand by standing firmly behind Donald Trump. She supported his claims about the 2020 election, dismissed the Russia investigation, and called the January 6 riots a “hoax.” But lately, she’s taken a very different tone, openly challenging her own party’s leadership.

“I’m Staying Focused on America First” Greene Warns GOP After Trump Snub (Getty Images)

In recent months, Greene has slammed the GOP for a range of decisions, including helping stabilize Argentina’s economy, launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, and sending ongoing aid to Israel. She’s also frustrated with how Republican leaders have handled the government shutdown and their lack of action as Obamacare subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year, which could cause insurance premiums to spike for families.

Another issue Greene has been loud about is the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Alongside Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, she’s pushing for the release of new documents tied to Epstein’s crimes.

It’s a risky move given how closely tied the Epstein case has been to several powerful figures, including Trump himself. Some reports suggest the Justice Department might be holding back certain files because the former president’s name could appear in them. Still, Greene has avoided pointing the finger directly at Trump. “Any president, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican president, they’re in a cone of information, and the information is siloed, and it’s coming from their advisers, right?” she told Semafor.

“I See Republicans Losing the House” Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds the Alarm (Photo by AP)

Trump has reportedly taken notice of her shift. Earlier this month, he was said to have called senior Republicans asking, “What’s going on with Marjorie?” after hearing about her recent criticisms.

Despite the chatter, Greene insists she hasn’t changed. She says she’s staying true to her “America First” message and wants the GOP to do the same. “Everyone keeps saying I’ve changed, and I’m saying, ‘No, I haven’t changed,’” she said. “I’m staying focused on America First, and I’m urging my party to get back to America First.”

Some insiders think her new streak of independence might have something to do with Trump’s decision not to support her rumored bid for Georgia governor in 2026. Since that reported snub, Greene has been more outspoken about what she calls the Republican “good ole boys club.”

“What’s Going On With Marjorie?” Inside the Rift Between Trump and His Fiercest Ally (Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” she told the Daily Mail. “I just don’t care anymore.”

Whether it’s frustration or strategy, Greene’s latest comments show she’s not afraid to rattle her own side—even if it means facing Trump’s confusion and her party’s criticism.