Donald Trump Vows SAVE America Act Will Pass “One Way or Another” Despite Senate Hurdles

President Donald Trump is pledging to push the SAVE America Act across the finish line, declaring that the controversial voter ID legislation will pass “one way or another.” In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump signaled he is prepared for a procedural fight in the Senate.

“We are going to have the Save America Act, one way or the other, after approval by Congress through the very proper use of the Filibuster or, at a minimum, by a Talking Filibuster, à la ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,'” he wrote. The bill recently cleared the House by a narrow margin and now awaits action in the Senate. Under current rules, most legislation requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

With unified Democratic opposition and a closely divided chamber, the measure does not appear to have the votes it needs in its current form. Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune could attempt to modify Senate rules to bypass the 60-vote threshold. However, major procedural changes are typically considered at the start of a new Congress rather than in the middle of a session.

Thune has indicated he does not favor altering the rules at this stage. The SAVE America Act would tighten federal voter registration requirements. Supporters argue the measure is necessary to protect election integrity and ensure that only eligible citizens cast ballots. Trump and his allies have made voter identification laws a centerpiece of their broader election reform agenda.

We’ve got 49 Senate sponsors of the SAVE America Act and at least one more—Senator Collins—who supports it, and that takes us to 50!



We've got 49 Senate sponsors of the SAVE America Act and at least one more—Senator Collins—who supports it, and that takes us to 50!

We now have enough votes to pass a motion to proceed to the House-passed bill—even without any additional votes—with @VP breaking the tie https://t.co/GNuVecxUQW — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 13, 2026

Democrats and voting rights advocates strongly oppose the proposal. One major point of contention is the bill’s requirement that individuals present a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. According to voting rights groups, tens of millions of Americans do not readily possess those documents, raising concerns that eligible voters could be disenfranchised.

The legislation would also narrow the range of acceptable photo identification required for voting, further limiting options currently recognized in many states. Another provision drawing criticism would require states to cross-check their voter rolls against federal immigration databases. Opponents argue that those databases contain significant error rates and could incorrectly flag eligible voters.

Critics also say the mandate would create a substantial unfunded administrative burden for state election officials, who would be responsible for implementing the additional verification procedures. As the bill moves to the Senate, its path forward remains uncertain. Trump’s public insistence that it will pass underscores how central the issue has become to his administration’s legislative priorities.

Whether through negotiation, procedural maneuvering, or broader changes to Senate rules, the coming weeks are likely to determine whether the SAVE America Act advances or stalls in the upper chamber.

The SAVE America Act is different



This is high-stakes legislation



Pass it and we save the republic



Don’t pass it and we roll the dice



Which do you prefer? https://t.co/xGkJYqLso3 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 17, 2026

