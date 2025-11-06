“It’s Finally Happening” Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone Team Up for a Miss Piggy Movie

Jennifer Lawrence just dropped some exciting news that’s making fans of both her and Emma Stone freak out a little. The Oscar winner revealed she’s teaming up with her longtime friend to produce a brand-new movie centered around none other than Miss Piggy, the famously fabulous Muppets diva.

During an appearance on the podcast Las Culturistas, Lawrence couldn’t hold back her excitement. “I don’t know if I can announce this, but I am going to… Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it,” she said.

The film is still in early development at Disney, but it’s already generating plenty of buzz. It’ll be the first official collaboration between Lawrence and Stone, who’ve been friends for nearly a decade. And yes, there’s a good chance they’ll actually be in the movie too.

Jennifer Lawrence Spills Secret Miss Piggy Project (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

When hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers asked if the duo would appear on-screen, Lawrence laughed. “Think so. We have to… It’s f—ed up [that we haven’t done a movie together],” she admitted.

Miss Piggy, of course, needs no introduction. The glamorous, dramatic Muppet was created in the 1970s by Bonnie Erickson and Frank Oz and first appeared on-screen in The Muppet’s Wizard of Oz in 1974. Known for her over-the-top confidence, bold personality, and long-running love story with Kermit the Frog, she’s one of the most beloved characters in pop culture.

For Lawrence and Stone, bringing her to life in a new way feels like a perfect fit. Both actresses are known for their humor, self-awareness, and willingness to take on quirky, character-driven roles. Fans are already speculating about what kind of story they’ll tell—and how they’ll put their own spin on the iconic diva.

Lawrence and Stone’s friendship goes way back. The two first connected through text messages, thanks to their mutual friend Woody Harrelson, who had worked with both actresses. After a year of daily texting, they finally met in person and have stayed close ever since, often cheering each other on in interviews and public appearances.

“I’m Going To…” Jennifer Lawrence Accidentally Reveals Miss Piggy Movie with Emma Stone (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; FOX via Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty)

For now, both stars are busy with their own projects. Stone is starring in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, which is currently playing in theaters, while Lawrence is leading Die, My Love, set to be released on November 7. Still, their upcoming Miss Piggy project has fans already calling it one of Hollywood’s most unexpected—and exciting—pairings.

With Lawrence’s sharp comedic instincts and Stone’s impeccable timing, it’s hard to imagine a more fitting duo to tackle Miss Piggy’s legendary flair for drama. And if their enthusiasm is any sign, the movie might just be as bold and hilarious as the Muppet herself.

As Lawrence summed up, “It’s f—ed up that we haven’t done a movie together.” Well, that’s about to change—and Miss Piggy couldn’t have picked better producers to bring her back to the spotlight.