Barack Obama says he’s ‘increasingly concerned’ about democracy under threat

Former President Barack Obama is sounding the alarm on what he calls a growing wave of authoritarianism spreading across the world. In a recent conversation with three members of the Obama Leadership Network, all alumni of the Obama Foundation’s global programs, Obama shared deep concerns about the political trends he’s seeing.

I’ve become increasingly concerned about the rising wave of authoritarianism sweeping the globe,” President Obama said, according to Obama.org. “We’re seeing politicians target civil society, undermine freedom of the press, weaponize the justice system.

“And no one is being spared,” he warned.

The discussion took place in London, where Obama met privately with three Obama Foundation alumni working to defend democracy in their home countries of Poland and Hungary. The former president listened as each of them described their challenges and successes in promoting transparency, civic engagement, and human rights.

“All three of you have been fighting the good fight and rising up in the face of significant challenges to try to strengthen democracy,” Obama told them. “You’re setting an example for all of us in the United States, here in the U.K.”

The three leaders spoke candidly about the obstacles they face in environments where authoritarian governments control much of the public narrative. Sándor Léderer, co-founder of K-Monitor, an anti-corruption watchdog based in Hungary, described how difficult it is to make democratic voices heard.

Barack Obama spoke with three Obama Foundation alumni from Poland and Hungary about rising authoritarianism. (Photo Credit: obama.org)

“Everyone, even the media was always following them and playing according to their rules, their game,” Léderer said. “Obviously in that game, they always shift the rules according to what’s most favorable to them. You have a much harder time to be present or represent what you’re standing for.”

Zuzanna Rudzinska-Bluszcz, the former Deputy Justice Minister for Poland, echoed his sentiment but stressed that citizens still have the power to make a difference. “Democracy is something to be practiced every day or every week, regularly,” she said. “We need active citizenry.”

Despite the hurdles, all three expressed optimism about the future. They credited their experiences with the Obama Foundation for giving them the skills and connections to continue their work.

“Democracy is very much about this local level and also about these microskills of cooperation, of reaching across the divide, of really speaking to people who agree on something and being able to come together and compromise,” said Stefania Kapronczay, a longtime human rights advocate in Hungary who is now developing a podcast series to promote civic participation.

Each of the three alumni has built a career focused on strengthening democratic values. Rudzinska-Bluszcz, who served as Poland’s Deputy Justice Minister from 2023 to 2025, previously won more than 30 landmark civil and human rights cases while defending marginalized communities, including LGBTQ citizens, migrants, refugees, and political dissidents.

Léderer’s organization, K-Monitor, tracks corruption and promotes government transparency through public databases, civic tech tools, and local governance initiatives.

Kapronczay, who spent two decades as a human rights defender, now works to foster cooperation among citizens through participatory exhibitions and community projects.

As Obama listened to their experiences, his message was clear: the fight to protect democracy requires constant effort and courage. The three leaders, he said, are proof that even in difficult political environments, individuals can make meaningful change.

Their stories highlight the global struggle between democratic ideals and authoritarian control—one that Obama says should concern everyone. But in the resilience and determination of these young leaders, he sees hope.

“They’re an example for us all,” he said.